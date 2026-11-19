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The Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Nigeria, has committed N100 million to the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship for the second programme year as

applications open for a new cohort of beneficiaries.

Commenting on the new application cycle, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the decision to expand the fellowship’s reach reflected the foundation’s commitment to sustained educational support.

“We are opening the door to a new group of fellows while standing by those who joined us first.

We want them to have the financial support, practical learning and guidance to make the most of their time at university and the opportunities beyond it. When a talented student receives support to continue their education, the opportunity should not end with one academic year; it should be stable and accessible for the whole length of the journey,” Balsingh said.

Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Omari Issa, said the fellowship was designed to address unequal access to educational opportunities and provide young people with support beyond financial assistance.

“Education is one of the most enduring investments we can make in the future of our continent. Across Africa, young people have the ideas and determination to solve problems, build enterprises and shape the digital economy, but opportunity is not distributed equally,” Issa said.