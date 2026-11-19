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AVEVA has been named a finalist of the Sustainability Changemaker 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Speaking about the award, Chief Sustainability Officer, AVEVA, Lisa Wee, said: “We’re proud to be named a finalist of the 2026 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award. We feel this recognition reflects the innovation and real-world impact of our collaboration, helping customers solve environmental challenges and accelerate sustainable digital transformation. By combining deep industrial expertise with advanced cloud and AI capabilities, AVEVA is helping organisations transform sustainability from an aspiration into measurable action and long-term value.”

Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, Nicole Dezen, said: “Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what’s possible.”