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The Industry Newspaper has named Group Director of Sales at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc, Mr. Olusanya Adesanya, among the Top 50 Industry Impact Makers 2026, in recognition of his outstanding professional and ethical impact on Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) industry.

The listing was announced at a ceremony at the weekend of The Industry Impact Summit 2.0 / Top 50 Men of Impact 2.0, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, under the theme: Responsibility And Impact: The Role of Men as Builders of Brands, Businesses, and Society.

The Summit is organised by The Industry Newspaper and convened by Mr. Goddie Ofose

Commenting on Adesanya’ s emergence as one of the Top 50, Ofose said he represented the kind of builder the summit was created to celebrate — a man whose impact is measured not only by numbers, but by character, consistency and ethical leadership.

“Adesanya is not just a sales leader. He is a builder of people, of brands and of systems. From Guinness Nigeria to FrieslandCampina WAMCO, his career has been defined by professional excellence and ethical impact,” Ofose said.