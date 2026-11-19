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Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Indigenous socio-economic powerhouse, WAWU, has officially unveiled WHO MADE THIS? (WMT)–a revolutionary digital platform designed to ensure that African creators, professionals, and intellectual property owners are finally named, credited, and paid globally.

Speaking on the launch, WAWU’s Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Lennox, delivered a stark assessment of the creator economy: “Attention is not income. African creators have never lacked talent or audience. They have lacked infrastructure. WHO MADE THIS? gives them a place to put their name on their work and be paid for it.”

Lennox explained that WMT is a direct answer to the decades of exploitation the African talent has faced.

“We built WMT to let creators and professionals build a verified identity, sell their work, and get paid from anywhere in the world. Payments, intellectual property protection, and cross-border income must no longer be out of reach at scale,” he noted.

He explained that WMT is not just a marketplace, but is a complete business ecosystem.

The platform enables sending and receiving of funds in any currency, from any part of the world. Lennox further revealed that WMT launches with an unmatched foundation of trust.