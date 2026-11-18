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Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which provides for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria.

All 36 State Houses of Assembly approved the Bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states, representing two-thirds of the 36 states, as stipulated in Section 9(2) of the Constitution.

The Bill, according to a release issued by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, was formally transmitted by the National Assembly to the president on Wednesday via his two Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart respectively.

Tinubu will review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) after which he will assent to the Bill at a formal signing ceremony.

The president expressed his appreciation to the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, Clerk to the National Assembly, 36 state governors, State Houses of Assembly, and all Nigerians who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges.

Gbajabiamila also disclosed that the

Presidential Working Group on State Police, which he chairs, with the support of the Policy Advisory Committee, has undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

The draft bill, he explained, has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation.

“Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration,” the Chief of Staff further stated.