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Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Offa/Oyun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in Kwara State, Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye, has pledged to prioritise security, education, youth empowerment and inclusive governance through people-oriented legislation if elected in the 2027 general election.

Ajakaye, a former Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said effective legislative representation must go beyond attracting constituency projects to include advocacy, accountability, problem-solving and ensuring that the voices of constituents are heard in national decision-making.

He stated this on Tuesday while featuring on the News Keg programme organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, at the chapel’s secretariat in Ilorin.

The APC candidate said his decision to contest was informed by his experience in public service and conviction that political leadership should be driven by the desire to improve people’s lives rather than personal ambition.

“My aspiration is driven not by personal ambition, but by a conviction that public service offers an opportunity to create meaningful impact in society,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience in the AbdulRazaq administration, Ajakaye cited the recruitment of more than 4,700 teachers in 2021 as an example of how transparent governance could expand opportunities and strengthen public confidence in government.

He said the exercise was conducted through an open and competitive process involving online applications, examinations and interviews, insisting that employment opportunities should be based on merit rather than political connections.

“We ensured that people were employed based on their competence and qualifications, not because they knew anybody in government or had political connections,” he said.

On security, Ajakaye described insecurity as a major threat to national development, particularly in communities affected by kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities.

He advocated stronger legislative oversight of security agencies, improved welfare and equipment for security personnel, increased recruitment and better collaboration between federal and state governments.

He also called for security policies that take into consideration the geographical realities of different communities, including forests, difficult terrain and poorly monitored rural settlements exploited by criminal elements.

“Security remains the foundation upon which every society develops,” he said, stressing that the National Assembly must ensure that security agencies receive adequate resources and are held accountable for their responsibilities.

On education, the former governor’s spokesman called for increased investment in science, technology, technical and vocational education, as well as digital learning to prepare young Nigerians for emerging opportunities in the labour market.

He argued that the education system must evolve with changing economic and technological realities, noting that many traditional occupations had been displaced by technological advancement.

“Our schools should produce innovators, entrepreneurs, professionals, artisans, researchers and responsible citizens capable of competing in an increasingly dynamic world,” he said.

Ajakaye also identified youth empowerment as a major component of his proposed legislative agenda, advocating policies that would expand access to finance, digital entrepreneurship, professional training and agricultural opportunities.

He urged young Nigerians to embrace agriculture as a viable business, rather than regarding it as an occupation of last resort.

On women’s participation in governance, he maintained that inclusive decision-making was essential to developing policies that adequately addressed the needs of different segments of society.

Citing the debate surrounding the proposed six-month maternity leave policy in Kwara State, he recalled how a female participant at a policy discussion advised that the arrangement should be optional rather than compulsory to accommodate the different circumstances of working mothers.

According to him, the experience reinforced the importance of involving women in decisions affecting their welfare.

“That is the advantage of having women at the table where decisions affecting their lives are being made, rather than men sitting down and assuming that what they consider good for women must automatically become policy,” he said.

He further argued that responsible leadership required distinguishing between what people wanted and what they genuinely needed, noting that some decisions might be difficult but necessary for the long-term interest of society.

Ajakaye promised that his approach to legislative representation would be guided by humility, fairness, accessibility, empathy and intellectual rigour, irrespective of the social status, gender, religion or political affiliation of constituents.

“My approach to legislative service will be guided by humility, fairness, intellectual rigour, accessibility and empathy,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the News Keg Committee, Ibrahim Alege, commended Ajakaye for his contributions to media development and support for the Correspondents’ Chapel during his tenure as the governor’s spokesman.

Alege described the APC candidate as an experienced media professional whose years in government had equipped him with valuable knowledge of political communication, media relations and public service.

He particularly acknowledged Ajakaye’s support for the chapel’s annual Press Week, acquisition of its bus, end-of-year gifts and financial assistance on different occasions.

“Indeed, there is a popular saying that once a CPS, always a CPS. We believe that experience and those professional instincts remain part of him, even outside the corridors of government,” Alege said.

He, however, stressed that the engagement was not merely an opportunity to celebrate the former CPS but a platform to examine his political ambition, legislative priorities and proposed programmes for the constituency.

Alege urged journalists to ask critical questions and demand clarity to enable the electorate make informed decisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Biola Azeez, appreciated Ajakaye for his support and goodwill towards the chapel, expressing the union’s commitment to sustaining its cordial relationship with him.