Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

All Progressives Congress(APC) Kwara South Senatorial Candidate in Kwara state for 2027 election, Prince Olalekan Adewoye, has said Nigeria’s industrial development would remain constrained without deliberate policies to protect and expand the participation of indigenous investors in key economic sectors.

Adewoye, an industrialist in the steel sector stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen on his economic development agenda for the people of the senatorial district ahead of 2027 election in the state.

He however said his proposed legislative iinterventions if elected into the senate would seek to strengthen Nigerian-owned businesses while creating opportunities for small enterprises and young entrepreneurs in the senatorial district.

Reflecting on his experience in the manufacturing industry, the APC candidate said the ownership structure of some sectors had changed significantly over the years, with Nigerian participation declining in favour of foreign interests.

“In the 1980s, ownership in some sectors was largely dominated by Nigerians, with a smaller share belonging to foreign interests.

“Today, the situation has been reversed in some of those sectors, with Nigerian participation falling below 20 per cent,” he said.

Although he did not identify the specific industries or provide supporting data for the comparison, Adewoye maintained that the trend highlighted the urgency of policies that would improve the competitiveness of local enterprises.

He said his advocacy for local content was informed by his involvement in industry associations and engagements with government institutions, including the National Assembly and relevant ministries.

According to him, industry stakeholders repeatedly sought government intervention to encourage domestic production and reduce unnecessary imports of products that Nigerian companies had the capacity to manufacture.

“More than 70 per cent of the time, we did not receive the kind of support we needed,” he said, describing the experience as one of the factors that influenced his decision to seek elective office.

Adewoye said his proposed role in the Senate would include supporting laws and policies that improve the operating environment for indigenous businesses, attract investment and encourage employment-generating enterprises.

He added that his economic agenda would also focus on the grassroots, particularly small businesses that often lack access to equipment, capital and institutional support.

The candidate disclosed that he was considering the establishment of a trust fund that would bring together individuals and organisations willing to invest in the economic development of Kwara South.

Under the proposed arrangement, he said, financial or material assistance would be provided to qualified beneficiaries based on clearly defined criteria.

“I believe the office of a senator provides an opportunity to attract development partners and bring together individuals and organisations interested in supporting the district,” he said.

He added that the proposed fund would be designed to support people with viable business ideas, with the broader objective of helping beneficiaries become economically independent and create employment for others.

Adewoye said he had commenced a needs assessment to identify the most pressing development concerns in the district, noting that the exercise would guide his legislative priorities if elected.

Beyond enterprise development, he identified healthcare and education as areas requiring sustained intervention.

He cited the activities of his foundation, which he said had supported disadvantaged children, elderly people, artisans, traders and small business operators.

The industrialist argued that public representation should not be limited to lawmaking but should also involve building partnerships capable of attracting development opportunities to constituents.

He said effective collaboration among federal, state and local governments would be important in translating policies into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

On the political implications of his candidacy, Adewoye expressed confidence that the APC would perform strongly in the 2027 elections, citing the party’s record in government and its candidate-selection process.

He maintained that his business background and community interventions would provide a basis for engaging voters, despite his lack of previous experience in elective office.

“I am convinced of my capacity and believe I have what it takes to represent the people effectively,” he said, adding that compassion and commitment to service would guide his approach to public office.

He also urged voters to compare the country’s economic and infrastructure conditions under previous administrations with the current situation before making their choices in 2027.

Adewoye called for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the continuation of APC-led governments, arguing that continuity would provide an opportunity to consolidate existing development programmes.