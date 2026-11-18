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* Warns against attacks on opposition parties

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has charged politicians and their political parties to restrict their campaigns to issues and not personalities, for the prevailing peace and political tolerance in the state to endure.

Otti gave the charge Tuesday evening at the premises of the Dr. Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, while taking delivery of a brand-new Coaster bus and three Sienna vehicles donated by friends to support his re-election campaign. He also warned the opposition against spreading falsehood in their campaigns.

“For those campaigning, it is also important that we restrict our campaign to issues and not personalities. There is a saying that people who have ideas discuss ideas. Those who don’t have ideas discuss people.

“Here, we want people to discuss ideas and not discuss people. There is nothing compelling you to say anything if you have nothing to say. You shouldn’t also come and tell lies, because the audience is here, and they know what is happening here,” he added.

Otti said his administration has created a peaceful environment where every party, whether opposition or those in power, can freely move around and campaign, adding that it would continue that way.

“We believe in democracy, and it is incumbent on the people to decide who they want to vote. If you followed yesterday (Monday), it was easy, because one of the political parties (APC) was campaigning at the stadium.

“I have received messages from other people commending us and saying that that had never happened before. In a few days’ time, another political party will be using the International Conference Centre for their campaign.

“I want to use this opportunity once again to reiterate our position that people should be allowed to freely campaign,” he said.

On the donation, Otti described it as a surprise, saying he was not expecting anything from the two donors. “This is a bit of a surprise. Thank you for this visit. You can see that this is a brand-new Coaster, and the Sienna is also brand-new. Please do give my regards and thanks to our two brothers who gave out this gift, and I pray that God will replenish their sources a million fold,” he said.

He assured the donors that the vehicles would be used for the purpose intended, to move people around as preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum, and thanked them for dipping their hands in their pockets to provide them, praying God to bless them abundantly.

Presenting the vehicles earlier on behalf of the donors, Ide John Udeagbala and Chief Ernest Udeajah said the gesture was borne out of their appreciation of Governor Otti’s leadership and the transformation taking place in Abia.

They noted that the donation was intended to support the governor’s re-election campaign, expressing confidence that Abians would overwhelmingly re-elect him for a second term to continue the good works.