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• Uzodimma: Subsidy removal inflicted hardship on Nigerian families

• Sule: Nasarawa contributed over 90% of land for Abuja

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the President Bola Tinubu administration is prioritising transparent communication, citizens’ engagement and national values as critical instruments for strengthening national unity, promoting social cohesion and building public confidence in government.

Idris said government communication must move beyond announcing policies and explaining decisions to creating opportunities for dialogue, encouraging public participation and ensuring that citizens had confidence in government actions.

The minister spoke on Wednesday at the ongoing World Public Relations Forum in Abuja, with the theme, ‘Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World.’

He said the traditional approach, in which governments simply disseminated information and expected citizens to accept it without feedback, was no longer sustainable in an increasingly sophisticated communication environment driven by technology.

“Government communication must go beyond announcing policies or explaining decisions. It also has to do with encouraging dialogue and building public confidence.

“Gone are the days when leaders are expected to just dish out information to citizens, and citizens are expected to swallow and consume this information without any feedback.

“Today, communication has become very, very sophisticated, especially with the role that technology is playing,” Idris said.

He explained that the Tinubu administration recognised the importance of transparent communication, citizens’ engagement and national values in fostering understanding between government and the people.

According to him, the government is working with the media, civil society organisations and technology platforms to strengthen information credibility while embracing emerging communication opportunities.

The minister, who emphasised the need for international cooperation, said governments and communication professionals must deepen collaboration on information management, media literacy and crisis communication to address common challenges.

He disclosed that Nigeria had secured the establishment of the first-ever Media and Information Literacy Centre, a UNESCO Category II institute, in Abuja.

Idris described the initiative as Nigeria’s contribution to the global campaign against fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

He said: “In Nigeria, we have also taken a step further by applying for, bidding, and also clinching the first-ever Media and Information Literacy Centre, and it’s a UNESCO Category II institute here in Abuja.

“Now, this is the contribution that Nigeria is making to help tackle the menace of fake news, misinformation and disinformation.”

The minister welcomed delegates from 126 countries attending the forum, describing their presence as an opportunity to strengthen international relationships and promote responsible communication across national boundaries.

In his contribution on the occasion, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, acknowledged that the removal of the petrol subsidy had imposed considerable hardship on Nigerian households, particularly following increases in the prices of goods and services.

However, he defended the policy, insisting that the decision was necessary in the overall interest of the country because the previous subsidy arrangement disproportionately benefited intermediaries in the petroleum sector rather than ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “Admittedly, many families encountered difficulties when prices adjusted upwards.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration had to put an end to the subsidy regime because it was the right thing to do in the overall interest of our country.”

Uzodimma argued that the release of resources previously committed to subsidising petrol had provided the federal and state governments, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with additional funds to invest in infrastructure and social and economic development.

He, however, stressed that the success of major government reforms depended not only on their economic justification but also on the ability of leaders to communicate their objectives honestly and secure public understanding.

According to him, responsible governance requires governments to recognise that policies often produce different consequences for different categories of citizens.

Using a hypothetical example of the introduction of modern public buses in Owerri, the Imo State capital, he explained that cheaper transportation would benefit workers, traders and students but could initially affect the earnings of commercial transport operators.

According to him, “The same decision that helps many can hurt a few, at least for a while.

“But as a government, our duty is to spread the goods as widely as we can, and to communicate our intentions, our purposes and goals to those who must bear some pain along the way,” he said.

The governor maintained that governments must explain the rationale behind difficult decisions and provide opportunities for affected individuals to understand available alternatives.

He identified stakeholder engagement as an essential component of responsible leadership, arguing that citizens who benefit from government policies and those adversely affected by them must both be considered in the decision-making process.

Uzodimma cited the stakeholder theory developed by American scholar, Alfred Edward Freeman, which recognises individuals and groups capable of affecting or being affected by an organisation’s objectives.

He said the principle was equally applicable to governance, where public policies must take account of the interests of different groups.

The governor disclosed that his administration introduced quarterly stakeholders’ meetings in June 2020, less than six months after assuming office, to provide residents with opportunities to question government officials, scrutinise projects and express dissatisfaction with policies.

“Some of those meetings are uncomfortable, I must confess. But they show us where we have fallen short, and they enable us to see and attend to some problems that may snowball into something bigger,” he said.

He added that the administration subsequently introduced a radio town hall programme involving more than 20 radio stations across the South-east, allowing residents, journalists and Nigerians in the diaspora to engage directly with government officials.

Uzodimma described the programme as his administration’s annual general meeting with the people who gave it the mandate to govern.

He said the engagements had helped address complaints relating to educational opportunities, insecurity in remote communities and pension entitlements.

“When people trust their government, they are more willing to work with it,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, highlighted the historical and geographical relationship between his state and the FCT, insisting that Nasarawa contributed more than 90 per cent of the land used to establish Abuja.

He said the creation of the nation’s capital involved territories previously belonging to Nasarawa, Plateau and Niger States, making Nasarawa one of the closest neighbours to the FCT.

“Even where you are sitting right now was part of Nasarawa State because it was part of Plateau. The present-day Abuja was taken out of Nasarawa State, Plateau and Niger State.

“We constituted over 90 per cent of what was taken to create the capital, Abuja. So Nasarawa State is just next-door neighbour to you,” Sule said.

The governor said the state’s proximity to Abuja presented significant opportunities for stronger economic and social partnerships, urging greater recognition of the historical relationship between the two territories.