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Gamma Mobility by Gigmile has been named the headline sponsor for the eighth edition of the Lagos Transport Fest organised by B2B event company, Eventhive.

The organisers stated that this year’s event marks a significant expansion for the annual transport and logistics event, which for the first time in seven years, is moving to Landmark Event Centre and to feature a new Automotive Expo, alongside the traditional conferences and exhibitions.

Themed ‘Building a Connected, Competitive and Sustainable Transport Economy,’ the year’s edition, holding December 1, will convene regulators, investors, policymakers, technology providers and infrastructure operators.

According to Eventhive, discussions will focus on pressing sector needs, including developing multimodal trade corridors across ports, rail and roads, improving urban transit in Lagos, advancing electric mobility and unlocking infrastructure financing.

Chief Executive Officer of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, noted that the new venue and automotive showcase reflect the growing scale of Nigeria’s mobility sector.

“We want this edition to be a place where the people building Nigeria’s mobility and logistics future can not only debate the challenges, but also identify capital, technology and partnerships that can move the sector forward,” Ijaodola said.

For Gigmile, the sponsorship aligns with its push to bridge vehicle financing gaps in Africa.

Its Co-founder and CEO, Kayode Adeyinka, pointed out that high upfront costs and strict traditional loan requirements often lock capable operators and small businesses out of the transport economy.

“Having financed over 12,000 vehicles across two countries, we have seen first-hand how access to productive assets can transform livelihoods, enable bbusinesses, and create new economic opportunities,” Adeyinka said, adding that the company looks forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders to address sector challenges.

The one-day event is expected to draw key decision-makers looking to ink commercial partnerships and shape policy frameworks that will lower transit costs and improve trade efficiency across Nigeria.