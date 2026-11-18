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● New non-interest lender meets capital, governance, compliance requirements, targets digital service delivery

James Emejo in Abuja

Milestone Global Bank Limited has secured final approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a regional non-interest bank.

This clears a major regulatory hurdle ahead of its planned entry into the country’s financial services market.

The approval confirms that the institution had met the central bank’s requirements on capital, corporate governance and compliance with non-interest banking principles.

The bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo, described the authorisation as a defining milestone.

In a statement, he said the development validated the institutional framework established by the bank’s shareholders and management.

According to him, the regulatory clearance signals the bank’s readiness to serve individual customers, businesses, corporate organisations and government agencies as it moves towards commencing operations.

He said the approval demonstrated that Milestone Global Bank had progressed beyond its establishment phase to become a fully authorised financial institution.

With the final approval secured, the bank is expected to conclude outstanding operational requirements before commencing business, maintaining that its entry into the market would be anchored on sound regulatory and operational structures.

The lender is positioning itself within the non-interest banking segment, where increasing digital adoption and demand for alternative financing models are opening up opportunities for financial institutions offering ethical banking services.

Amoo said the bank’s ambition was to combine ethical financial principles with modern banking capabilities, strong governance and technology-driven service delivery.

“Our vision is to be the preferred ethical financial institution in Africa, combining ethical financial principles with modern banking capabilities, strong governance and a genuine commitment to enabling prosperity,” he said.

He added that the institution would deploy technology, data and automation to improve efficiency, accessibility and customer experience.

The bank also plans to make its services available through digital platforms and physical locations in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna, before extending its footprint to other parts of the country.

Amoo said the institution was determined to make its bespoke banking services accessible to customers and communities as it prepares to open its doors to the public.