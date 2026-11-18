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Ronik Polytechnic, Ejigbo Lagos will hold its third combined convocation ceremony on Thursday, November 19 at the institution’s convocation field.

A statement issued by Chairman of the Convocation Central Planning Committee, Dr. Abiodun Olafenwa disclosed that the convocation would attract dignitaries from diﬀerent walks of life, among them is the guest lecturer, Dr. Rafiu Adewole Usman, who will deliver a lecture titled, ‘Rise to Excellence: Empowering Minds for Skills and Service’.

It added that the ceremony would feature the celebration of academic achievements, conferment of diplomas across various disciplines, and presentaction of fellowships to distinguished members of the society.