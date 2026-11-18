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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has decorated 59 senior officers elevated to the rank of Commandants of Corps, with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, charging them to demonstrate courage, firmness and decisive leadership in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

The minister gave the charge yesterday in Abuja during the decoration ceremony at the NSCDC national headquarters, where he urged the newly promoted officers to regard their elevation as a call to greater responsibility rather than merely an advancement in rank.

Tunji-Ojo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, said the officers must place national interest above personal considerations and make the security and safety of Nigerians their overriding priority.

He challenged them to be bold, strong and proactive in confronting security threats, developing practical solutions to emerging challenges and ensuring that security policies and strategies translate into measurable results.

The minister emphasised that their new positions came with increased managerial responsibilities and expectations, requiring them to demonstrate professionalism, courage and an unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.

The development represents a significant leadership advancement within the Corps, with the 59 officers expected to bring their experience and enhanced responsibilities to bear on the NSCDC’s operational effectiveness and national security mandate.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as well-deserved and the outcome of collective efforts by the Corps’ management.

He, however, warned that promotion must translate into improved performance, discipline and leadership, reminding the officers that their new ranks come with higher expectations.

“Promotion is not a reward for the past alone but a trust for the future,” Audi declared.

He urged the officers to justify their elevation through exemplary conduct, effective supervision and commitment to the Corps’ mandate, stressing the need for them to become mentors to junior personnel.

The Commandant-General further charged them to uphold merit, wear their new ranks with pride, and demonstrate courage and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

He particularly cautioned against arrogance associated with elevated positions, urging the officers to allow humility to guide their leadership and ensure they leave the Corps stronger and better than they met it.

Audi also commended the Corps’ management team for its role in the promotion exercise, describing the achievement as a product of teamwork.

In a message to officers who were unsuccessful in the promotion exercise, the NSCDC boss urged them not to allow disappointment to undermine their commitment to service.

He encouraged them to remain steadfast, dedicated and hopeful, stressing that promotion comes from God and should not discourage anyone from giving their best to the Corps.

Audi also acknowledged the support of the Minister of Interior, expressing appreciation for his continued commitment to the growth, development and institutional advancement of the NSCDC.

Also, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Jubril Abdulmalik, a retired Major General, congratulated the newly promoted Commandants.

He urged them to approach their new responsibilities with courage, dedication and a strong sense of commitment to national service.

Similarly, the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, and representatives of the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Chief of Army Staff also congratulated the officers.

They emphasised that elevation in rank comes with greater responsibilities and expectations, expressing optimism that the development would positively impact the officers, the NSCDC, and the country.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Commandant of Corps, Habila Njida Madanda, expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior and the Commandant-General for addressing what he described as the longstanding challenge of promotion stagnation in the Corps.

He pledged that the newly promoted officers would justify the confidence reposed in them by leading through example, championing innovation and serving the country with courage and humility.

The ceremony also featured the administration of the oath of allegiance by Commandant Akomolafe Bamiyo of the Corps’ Legal Unit.

The elevation of the 59 officers comes with renewed expectations for stronger institutional leadership, improved operational coordination, and greater effectiveness in the NSCDC’s responsibility of protecting critical national assets, infrastructure and public safety.