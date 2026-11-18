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Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Abuja Municipal Area Council, yesterday visited Wuse General Hospital in Abuja, where they made cash donations to support 48 patients receiving treatment at the facility.

During the visit by the pastors, the management of the hospital sought the government’s assistance to recruit more staff and to also increase drug supply to cater for patients’ needs.

The team led by the AMAC Chairman of PFN and Senior Pastor, RCCG City of David, Abuja, Gbolade Okenla, brought prayers, words of encouragement and cash donations to many patients and their families, some of whom have been struggling to pay for medical bills and drugs.

Speaking during the visit, Pastor Okenla said the gesture was part of the Fellowship’s commitment to showing love beyond the church walls.

“We are not just here to pray for them; we are here to show them love in action. Many people are going through difficult times, and as a Fellowship, we believe it is our duty to stand with them,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries, who could not hide their joy, thanked the Fellowship for the support, describing it as timely and life-saving.

One patient said: “I did not expect this today. This money will help me buy my drugs. May God bless them.”

Okenla assured them that the outreach would not be a one-off event, but part of its ongoing humanitarian programme to support the sick and the less privileged in society.

Also, Pastor Abiodun Akinola shared an emotional personal connection to the hospital, revealing that 21 years ago, he had his first son, his first baby, in the same hospital, and that boy is graduating tomorrow.

“It gives me great joy that today we are coming here to do this good work,” he added.

He called on the government, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to do more to support the sick, noting that many Nigerians cannot afford medical care.

“The government should do more, and other corporate organisations and individuals that God has blessed, that have the means, should do such a thing as this,” he said.

The Chief Consultant and acting Medical Director, Wuse District Hospital, Dr. Hanatu Oyarazi Ovosi, appreciated the Fellowship for the kind gesture, calling on other religious groups, organisations and well-meaning individuals to emulate the act.

Also speaking on the challenges facing the hospital, the Secretary, Mr. Crown Olugbenga Ajayi, said Wuse General Hospital urgently needs more staff and drug supply to cope with the numerous patients that seek care at the facility.