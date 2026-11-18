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Alex Enumah in Abuja

Abuja-based lawyer and activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, has expressed sadness over the demise of the Online Editor of the Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Femi Ajasa.

Adeyanju described as “devastating and heartbreaking,” the news of Ajasa’s death, whom he had a closed relation with for over two decades.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing of my longtime friend and brother, Femi Ajasa, the Online Editor at the Vanguard Newspaper. We shared a close friendship for nearly two decades, and losing such a trusted ally to the cold hands of death is truly heartbreaking,” Adeyanju said.

Meanwhile, the Abuja-based lawyer has extended his heartfelt condolences to Ajasa’s family and the entire Vanguard Newspaper team on the irreparable loss.

Adeyanju added that he would always hold onto the wonderful memories of their travels together and the countless ideas they exchanged.

“The kindhearted never truly die—they live on in our hearts forever. May God comfort his loved ones, and may his gentle soul rest in peace,” he said.

Ajasa was said to have died last Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), following a brief illness. He was 44 years old.