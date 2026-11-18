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Peoples Redemption Party’s candidate for Lagos Central in the 2027 general election, Afolabi Lookman Oloko, in this interview, speaks on his agenda for the senatorial district and how he would ensure quality and effective representation if elected in January, 2027, among other issues.

You’re running for Lagos Central under the PRP. What specifically about the current representation in the Senate made you decide to step up at this time?

Generally and as we all can see, Nigeria calls and as compatriots, some of us have answered…so, I have only chosen to heed the call of fatherland in what I call an over-riding public interest.

“A new dawn. A high-flying Lagos!” That’s your tagline. In practical terms, what does a high-flying Lagos Central will look like to you in your first four years in the Senate?

Chief of such dreams is to get the 37 LCDAs constitutionally recognised. You see, the job of the legislature is sub-divided into three…one, to make laws for peace and good governance…two, to play oversight roles on the MDAs and ministries and in so doing, acting as a check on the executive and lastly and of course most widely known, to represent the people of their various Districts and Constituencies at the centre. To that extent, I hold up the Constitutional recognition of the 37 LCDAs in Lagos State as my joker. It’s so central to us – we, the people at the Lagos Central District…I remember a Comrade who made similar case for the same argument in 2019- Tosin Akande- his name, a Barrister at Law…his bid, though, unsuccessful, his courage cannot be wished-away.

It is worthy of emulation and here, I am on the same path. As a perfect example, the rise of Barrack Obama in the US White House cannot be isolated from the efforts of previous Afro-American civil rights leaders like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King (MLK, Jnr), Rev. Jesse Jackson, Muhammed Ali, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X etc…Obama was just a culmination of the aggregate contributions of these erstwhile leaders of Black consciousness.

In the same vein, we won’t stop the fight for the people at the grassroots until we get there – to the Promised Land. Ironically, it was the President who started the good fight as the Governor of Lagos State in 2001/2002, Akande leveraged on it in the build-up to the 2019 National Assembly elections and now- 2026, I am here to make my attempt on the same subject…God willing, we will get there. This time, the attempt will count if God wants it so.

You said “I will put citizens of Lagos Central District first and at the every Legislative decision.” Can you give us two specific bills or motions you’d sponsor in your first year that will directly reflect that “People First” promise?

Motions, to the lawmaker, are like what business ideas are to an entrepreneur or what patents are to inventors, you don’t put them up in the public without recourse to time. When we get there, we will put up much more promises. My campaign promise on the 37 LCDAs and plans for the youths and women, suffice for now.

Your pact includes making it a legislative action plan to get the 37 LCDAs recognized as LGAs. What’s your actual legislative strategy to get that constitutional amendment through the National Assembly, considering it’s failed multiple times before?

Lobbying! That’s the only strategy…or do you want us to include wailing and cheap blackmail as some are wont? (Laughs)…we have to reach out to friendly lawmakers to make them see reason- devoid of ethnic or tribal bigotry because of the Constitutional provision in Section 8 where-upon we will need the Constitutional ratification of two-thirds support of the 36 States of the federation…so, you can see that it’s enormous task…quite herculean but I’m confident, we will get there. We will have to do several handshakes across the Niger. Intense lobbying!

You mentioned plans for Gender Equity, Youth Advancement, and Social Inclusion. What are three concrete, fundable programs you’ll push for women and youths in Lagos Central — Eko, Lagos Island, Surulere, etc?

On our GE-YA-SI programme, we will organise job fairs to help reduce the burden of youth unemployment…we will establish the Education Support Scheme to help the very indigent students in school to do school fees subvention. For example, help pay half of the school fees of those on exceptional academic standing from 70% up but cannot pay and who are in public universities and polytechnics, only.

Women empowerment programmes will focus on women in order to preserve the home. I am happily married and it is my joy to see our women, get married, stay married and be happy in their homes and with their jobs and vocations. My kind of affirmative action is not to prod women and men against one another. No! The goal is family-centred; not gender-biased.

You pledged to advocate for a safer, united and more prosperous Lagos. Lagos Central has issues with housing, traffic, and small businesses. Which of these is your top priority and how will you use your Senate seat to address it?

This is the beauty of separation of powers. Housing is clearly an executive item. I will not promise what the law has not empowered me to do. I will be very unambiguous about it from here…I’ll not deceive the people. Ditto the issue of traffic and so far, Lagos is doing well with LASTMA. Let me seize this occasion to recognise their efforts and lightly caution their men and women on over-zealousness. Such that, the people of Lagos State attest to their relevance in the emerging Lagos of our dreams. Personally, LASTMA as an Agency has my pass mark!

You wrote “Proper and Better with Results Lagos.” What mechanisms will you put in place to make yourself accountable to Lagos Central constituents? Town halls, quarterly reports, constituency office metrics?

I talked about some of my programmes for young people and unique programmes for women empowerment. I stand by my promises…Our women empowerment programmes will focus on women in order to preserve the home. Members of the Lagos Central district public should stay on red alert!

The PRP has been around since 1978 but has limited Senate seats currently. How do you plan to build alliances across party lines in the 11th Senate to actually get your bills passed for Lagos Central?

I mentioned it extensively before…that will be pursued aggressively. Already the Hausa community in my District are being engaged and from Lagos, emissaries will be raised for such alliance purposes.

See, it’s beautiful and only will be more beautiful if the people of Lagos Central can give me a chance to represent them in the Senate. I am the new dawn that Lagos is waking up to. (Smiles and points at self with both hands).

As a Senator, many of the issues in Lagos Central like waste, roads, and local policing fall under state/LG. Where do you draw the line between what you’ll do at the National Assembly versus what you’ll lobby the Lagos State Government to do?

I already drew the line on a previous question. When such line-drawing and perhaps, truth-telling is rife again, myself and my team will draw it for the people to see in the name of transparency in government, it’s a constant engagement of the populace. The people of the District and my team are partners in progress so the lines must be constantly kept open.