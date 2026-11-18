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James Emejo in Abuja

Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, yesterday called for a practical national framework to diversify Nigeria’s revenue base and reduce dependence on oil.

He said efforts to mobilise additional revenue must translate into concrete policy actions.

Shehu made the call during a two-day strategic planning retreat for the proposed National Revenue Summit held at Zuma Rock Resort, Zuba, Niger State, where he charged participants to develop actionable recommendations backed by clear responsibilities and implementation timelines.

He said the retreat was designed to establish a roadmap for the summit, including its objectives, thematic areas, stakeholder participation and expected outcomes, stressing that the engagement must go beyond discussions to deliver measurable results.

The proposed summit is expected to bring together representatives of the federal, state and local governments, revenue-generating agencies, private sector operators, academia and development partners to identify sustainable sources of revenue for financing infrastructure and other national development priorities.

Shehu said the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, particularly efforts to expand non-oil revenue and strengthen fiscal sustainability.

Speaking in an interview, Chairman of RMAFC’s Mobilisation and Diversification Committee, Hon. Victor O. Eboigbe, said the Commission was seeking a national policy framework to guide the three tiers of government in broadening their revenue sources.

Eboigbe, who represents Edo State on the Commission, said the framework would strengthen RMAFC’s constitutional advisory role on revenue generation and help governments improve their fiscal capacity.

“One of our very important functions is to advise the three tiers of government on how to increase their revenue,” he said.

He stressed that diversifying away from oil had become imperative in view of the enormous funding requirements of Nigeria’s infrastructure and development ambitions.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of the committee and Federal Commissioner representing Abia State, Hon. Oti Nkechi Linda, said the summit would explore untapped revenue opportunities across sectors while addressing economic wastage.

She said the Commission planned to take the diversification campaign across the six geopolitical zones, engaging government institutions, private sector operators, young people and other stakeholders.

Oti also attributed improvements in the Commission’s institutional capacity to the leadership of Shehu, saying this had strengthened its ability to discharge its mandate.

Director of the Mobilisation and Diversification Department, Dr. Khadija Suleiman Kumo, said the retreat marked the beginning of detailed preparations for the summit, which would focus on expanding the Federation’s revenue base to support national development projects.

The retreat, which ended November 17, was expected to consolidate the Commission’s position on revenue mobilisation, administration and compliance, while identifying practical opportunities to improve revenue generation across the three tiers of government.