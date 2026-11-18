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Fiesta Foods, a subsidiary of Sayed Farms, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Nigerian culinary heritage through community-driven initiatives following the successful conclusion of its #CookWithFiesta campaign, which rewarded outstanding home cooks and recognised members of the public who participated in the voting process.

The campaign, organised as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, encouraged Nigerians to prepare indigenous dishes using products from the Fiesta Foods range while showcasing the country’s rich and diverse food culture.

After weeks of participation, three winners emerged from the competition, receiving cash prizes of N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respectively for their creativity, presentation and interpretation of Nigerian cuisine.

In a bid to encourage wider community involvement, Fiesta Foods also introduced a public voting stage that allowed Nigerians to support their favourite entries. To appreciate members of the public, who actively participated, the company rewarded three lucky voters with N20,000 each through a random selection process.

According to the company, the initiative was designed not only to celebrate exceptional cooking talent but also to create opportunities for Nigerians to participate in conversations around local food, family meals and culinary creativity.

Speaking on the campaign, the Marketing Manager of Fiesta Foods said the response from participants and voters demonstrated the growing enthusiasm among Nigerians to celebrate their cultural identity through food.

“Food has always been a powerful expression of our culture and traditions. Through #CookWithFiesta, we wanted to create an initiative that gave Nigerians an opportunity to proudly showcase their favourite local dishes while inspiring others to keep our culinary heritage alive,” the marketing manager said.

The company noted that contestants prepared a wide range of indigenous meals using Fiesta Foods products, including frozen chicken, sausages, white fish fillets, butter, mozzarella cheese and frozen fries, demonstrating the versatility of the products across different Nigerian recipes.

Beyond recognising winners, the campaign generated engagement across digital platforms as participants shared cooking videos, recipes and personal stories, while members of the public actively voted for their preferred entries and encouraged others to participate.

According to food industry observers, initiatives that combine creativity with public participation are becoming increasingly relevant as brands seek meaningful ways to engage consumers beyond traditional advertising.

They said community-focused campaigns help strengthen relationships between companies and consumers while encouraging greater appreciation for local cuisine.

A representative of Sayed Farms, the parent company of Fiesta Foods, said the organisation remains committed to supporting initiatives that positively impact communities while promoting values that resonate with Nigerian families.

“We believe businesses have a responsibility to contribute beyond the products they offer. Supporting initiatives that celebrate Nigerian culture, encourage creativity and bring people together reflects the values of Sayed Farms and our commitment to the communities we serve,” the representative said.

The company added that the overwhelming response received during the campaign highlights the increasing interest among Nigerians in celebrating home cooking and preserving traditional recipes for future generations.

As more consumers continue to explore local dishes and share culinary experiences through digital platforms, Fiesta Foods said it will continue to invest in programmes that encourage community participation, celebrate Nigeria’s rich food heritage and inspire more families to create memorable meals together.

The company noted that initiatives such as #CookWithFiesta forms part of its broader vision of building stronger connections with consumers while supporting the preservation and promotion of Nigeria’s diverse culinary traditions.