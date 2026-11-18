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Ayodeji Ake

The presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in the 2027 general election, Donald Duke, has challenged Nigerians seeking the presidency to present evidence of their past performance in public office, insisting that voters should assess candidates based on their governance records rather than campaign promises.

Duke, who spoke yesterday, said his eight-year tenure as governor of Cross River State between 1999 and 2007 offered Nigerians a basis to evaluate his leadership credentials and commitment to institutional development, merit and accountability.

He argued that political campaigns often produce attractive promises that are abandoned after elections, urging voters to demand verifiable records of achievements from those seeking public office.

“Voters had every right to examine my performance as governor before deciding whether I deserve their support in the 2027 presidential election.

“Political campaigns often produce attractive promises that disappear after elections, but my record offered Nigerians something more concrete to evaluate. Voters should ask candidates what they had previously accomplished when entrusted with public responsibility.

“Experience in government should matter because the presidency involves making complex decisions, managing scarce resources and translating policies into practical results,” he said.

The former governor maintained that his approach to governance was driven by the desire to leave public institutions stronger and better positioned to serve the people.

He also pledged that, if elected president, his administration would prioritise competence and merit in political appointments rather than rewarding individuals based on their contributions to election campaigns.

According to him, the responsibilities of governance begin after elections and require the appointment of capable Nigerians who can deliver results.

“My record speaks of my intention to leave a place better than I met it. Politics ends after the election. Governance begins with assembling the best hands to move the country forward.

“It’s not those who rallied around you during the campaign that should determine the quality of governance. Politics is over; governance is about getting the best team. Every appointee must have one creed: leave the country better than you met it,” he said.

Duke further argued that Nigeria’s current challenges require leadership that would place national interest above partisan considerations, adding that rebuilding public institutions was essential to restoring citizens’ confidence in government.

On the economy, he called for comprehensive reforms, including a redesign of the country’s financial system to encourage productivity, reduce borrowing costs and stimulate private sector growth.

He criticised high interest rates, rising public debt and what he described as misplaced government spending, stressing the need for increased investment in critical sectors such as electricity, agriculture, healthcare, education, and the judiciary.

“There should be reforms in revenue generation, energy policy and the justice system. Nigeria possesses the human and natural resources needed for rapid transformation if managed with discipline, competence and accountability,” he stated.

Duke added that his experience governing Cross River State had provided him with insights into public administration and the importance of having a clear development vision.

He said Nigerians should look beyond campaign rhetoric and examine candidates’ previous records, policy proposals and understanding of the country’s challenges before making their decisions in the 2027 presidential election.

He reiterated that the country needed leaders who could translate policy commitments into practical results and make difficult decisions in the national interest.

“What have you done before?” he said, urging Nigerians to make the question a key consideration when assessing politicians seeking their votes.