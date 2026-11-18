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Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has promised to build 552 solar-powered boreholes — three in each of the 184 political wards in the state — within his first 100 days in office, to eliminate water-borne diseases.

This is just as Ohafia monarchs have collectively endorsed Dr. Anosike for 2027 Abia governorship election, promising to take the message to all the nooks and crannies within the council.

Anosike made the promise during a meeting with the Council of Ohafia Monarchs at Elu Ohafia, as the PDP campaign trail hit Ohafia, saying no community should still be drinking untreated water from streams.

The PDP governorship candidate,: who described himself as a welfarist, said: “If there is still a community that is drinking water from the stream, that will stop when we come in because that is the genesis of many water-borne diseases. At this age and time, nobody should take bucket and go to the stream to fetch untreated water to drink.”

“Within 100 days in office, every political ward in Abia will have three solar-powered industrial boreholes. You can go to the stream to fetch water for washing of clothes and other uses, but not for drinking. We will make sure that the people have good quality and standard drinking water,” Anosike said, adding that any policy that does not improve the welfare and quality of life of Abians means failure.

He told the monarchs that his administration would promote agriculture and farming, build industries to create jobs, train youths in skills to make them self-employed and entrepreneurs, and give serious attention to healthcare delivery.

Under his ‘Let-your-money-work-for-you’ policy, he said local governments would consult stakeholders whenever decisions on development projects are to be taken, stressing: “We know that building infrastructure is important, but you need to provide food for the people first.”

He lamented that Abia had become one of the most expensive states to live in Nigeria, blaming food inflation of about 15 per cent on the state’s dependence on other states for about 90 per cent of the food it consumes, alleging that there is zero programme on agriculture in the state.

Anosike promised to review the allowances of traditional rulers, saying what they are currently paid is not enough.

“I have what I call the Traditional Rulers Council regulation order. We will review it. Whatever they are paying you now, we will pay times two of it because you are the custodians of our traditional heritage,” he said, describing himself as a welfarist. “Government exists because of the people, without the people, there is no government. That is why we say the people first, Abia always.”

He said his administration would pursue infrastructure and human development together, summarising his mission as “aruo uzo, aruo afo” — build roads, build stomachs — and insisting he joined the race to improve the welfare of Abians because the money to do it is there.

He claimed Ohafia had received about N19 billion in three years, about N550 million to N600 million monthly, but said community roads had collapsed, adding that under this policy, every money coming to a local government would be used to build that local government, with stakeholders involved in decisions.

He appealed to the royal fathers for their blessing and support to bring in what he called a welfarist government in 2027.

Responding, the Udumeze of Ohafia, His Royal Paramountcy, Ezie Elder Awa Oji Udonsi, described Anosike’s manifesto as people-centred, adding that they will hold him to his promises. The monarchs later endorsed the PDP governorship candidate and prayed for the success of his mission.

Later, at a rally where he unveiled his manifesto, Anosike said women and youths would be given priority in his administration.

On youth empowerment, he proposed compulsory skills acquisition in universities, with the state government giving every student two skills alongside their degree, plus start-up capital through a proposed Traders Microfinance Bank for those who want to establish their own businesses, as well as export 30 talented youth footballers annually.

He also proposed training youths for virtual, remote jobs for companies in Europe, America and Asia.

On healthcare, he promised a health insurance scheme under which government would subsidise medical bills, with patients paying only 40 per cent of hospital costs while government takes 60 per cent. He also promised to equip primary healthcare centres with functional diagnostic and laboratory systems.

He appealed to the Ohafia electorate to vote PDP all the way for seamless development of the local government.

Candidates of the party, including Abia North Senatorial candidate, Chief Jude Udeachara, Emmanuel Agwu Ukpong and Gracelyn Oko Ejim (Ohafia South), promised to team up with Anosike to bring good governance to Abia and called on their people to vote PDP.

Also, the Secretary General of the Abia PDP Campaign Council, Barr. Ukpai Ukairo, and Ohafia PDP local government chairman, Barr. Ukaku Ojiegbe, told the people that PDP was still the party of choice in Abia, urging them to support it and all her candidates.