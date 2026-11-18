Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Funmi Ogundare

A Nigerian technology enthusiast, Ivan Momoh, 14, has developed a prototype of an interactive educational adventure game designed to promote children’s rights, safety and responsible citizenship among children in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

The game, known as ‘ChildRightsQuest’, is designed to help children understand their fundamental rights, identify potential risks, learn about personal and online safety, and appreciate their responsibilities through interactive missions and challenges.

The young developer’s innovation comes ahead of the commemoration of World Children’s Day on November 20, as attention turns to the need for greater awareness and protection of children’s rights globally.

Momoh said the project was conceived to make children’s rights education more engaging and accessible, beyond conventional classroom teaching, advocacy campaigns and awareness programmes.

According to him, “Children should not only be told that they have rights but should also understand what those rights mean, how they apply to everyday life and why their protection matters.”

He explained that ChildRightsQuest would adopt an adventure-based learning approach, allowing players to explore different environments, complete missions, encounter challenges and make decisions that introduce them to critical aspects of children’s rights and protection.

The proposed learning environments include Rights City, which introduces players to fundamental rights such as education, healthcare, identity, protection, participation and equal treatment.

Others are CyberSafe World, which focuses on online safety, privacy, responsible internet use and cybersecurity awareness; Government Square, which teaches children about government responsibilities, public institutions and civic participation; and Guardian Village, which emphasises the roles of parents, guardians, families and schools in safeguarding children’s welfare.

The game will also feature Protection Centre, Brand Impact Zone and Global Children’s World, designed to expose children to safeguarding, corporate responsibility, international children’s rights and global cooperation.

Momoh said the interactive missions would encourage critical thinking, problem-solving and informed decision-making while improving children’s understanding of their rights and responsibilities.

He added: “The game combines rights awareness, digital literacy, cybersecurity, civic education, child protection and responsible citizenship in an engaging learning experience.”

According to him, its Nigerian foundation would enable children to connect with their local environment, institutions and realities, while its broader design would allow adaptation across African countries and the international community.