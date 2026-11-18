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Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Management of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) Ilorin has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Union- Sharah on quality healthcare delivery for the people of the state.

Already, the officials of the EU- Sharah has visited the hospital so as to ensure the successful implementation of the MoU.

The Chief Medical Director of Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), Ilorin, Dr Ahmed Abdulkadir made the disclosure in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the recent false comment on the hospital.

He said the new initiative would go a long way in boosting health care delivery of the people of the state.

Dr. Abdulkadir who said the hospital has recorded over 3,000 deliveries of new born babies every month added that the development at times makes finding space difficult at the antenatal section of the women wing and this called for collaboration from the European Union to step up move to build more accommodation that would take care of the people.

He said that, the Mou would cover the infrastructure development of the hospital so as to assist the hospital to have enough accommodation that would help healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr. Abdulkadir who used the interactive session with newsmen to dismiss allegations of poor service delivery and professional misconduct levelled against the hospital by an individual on social media.

He said the hospital management constituted an investigative panel, comprising internal and external experts, to examine the allegations and establish the facts surrounding the claims.

He explained that the panel reviewed each of the issues raised and made recommendations on areas requiring improvement but could not establish evidence to substantiate some of the allegations, particularly claims relating to poor patient care.

The CMD said the hospital had established several channels through which patients could lodge complaints and seek redress, including its SERVICOM unit, customer service department and social media platforms.

According to him, a review of the available records and complaint channels did not reveal any formal complaint relating to the issues raised on social media.

He urged patients and members of the public to utilise the available complaint mechanisms whenever they experience unsatisfactory services.

Dr Abdulkadir also stressed that the hospital operated a strict financial policy which prohibited staff from collecting cash payments directly from patients, noting that payments were made through approved electronic channels.

He disclosed that the management had previously taken administrative and disciplinary measures against some personnel over issues relating to service delivery, including the transfer of staff from the pharmacy and laboratory departments.

He added that the hospital had also secured full accreditation to train specialist paediatricians for five years, describing the development as an indication of the institution’s capacity to meet the required professional and training standards.

Dr Abdulkadir maintained that the hospital remained committed to improving healthcare delivery, accountability and professional standards.