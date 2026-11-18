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He has spent decades capturing Nigeria’s defining moments through his lens. Now, Dayo Adedayo, founder of Dayo Adedayo Photography, is building a unique destination where Nigerians can learn about and rediscover their country through photography. Vanessa Obioha writes.

On his way from Lagos to London on June 19, 2003, at about 11:15 am, Dayo Adedayo had a vision. He wanted to build a structure with 37 rooms, each representing one of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The idea was that visitors entering each room would be able to identify the state through photographs. At the time, digital photography was not yet in practice. He, however, recorded the idea in his diary.

More than two decades later, that dream is taking shape, even though it doesn’t have 37 rooms as initially planned.

Along T.F. Kuboye Road in Lekki stands a striking structure that immediately catches the eye. Called the DAP Experience Centre, its geometric façade, composed of angular panels, intersecting lines and narrow window openings, gives it a distinctly futuristic appearance. The prominent ‘I Love Lagos’ sign in front offers an early indication of the building’s purpose.

Inside, the experience becomes more revealing. The glass doors on the ground floor are illuminated with LED lighting, a feature Adedayo expects to create a Times Square-like spectacle in New York when night falls.

Visitors are welcomed by screens suspended from the ceiling, designed to display images of Nigeria’s different states and the FCT. At one end is a café, already taken up by Sterling Bank.

There is a philosophy behind almost every architectural detail. Its three ground-floor pillars represent Nigeria’s Northern, Western and Eastern regions at independence, while its seven sides correspond to the six geopolitical zones and the FCT. There is also a garden outside that showcases indigenous Nigerian plants, while the lift features space-inspired wall tiles, an idea Adedayo says came from his son’s fascination with space. Even the slanted windows carry a message. According to him, it conveys that nothing is straight in life. The windows, 154 openings in total, he adds, represent places worth visiting across Nigeria, with QR codes allowing visitors to read about each destination.

“The whole idea is to start a conversation. Let the visitors talk about the places they have been or not been to. By the time we start doing that, people will start noticing and telling our stories,” he explains.

The narrow openings are not designed to open, but the building’s central air-conditioning system, supported by an inverter and generator, is intended to ensure adequate ventilation even during power interruptions. The building also incorporates soundproofing and cladding to create a quieter environment.

Even the staircase has a story. There are 98 steps in the building: 54 from the entrance and 44 from the exit. According to Adedayo, they represent the 98 interesting places one must visit before leaving Lagos. He gives the word ‘exit’ a double meaning: leaving the city or dying in it. A QR code beside the staircase will allow visitors to scan and read about the featured locations, while the staircase itself will be fitted with digital LED displays.

As one progresses, the more captivating the building becomes. For instance, the first level houses the digital floor, featuring 54 projectors and a massive 360-degree immersive experience designed to accommodate up to 75 people. Its walls, he says, will display photographic works that transport visitors to different parts of the country.

Also located on this floor is the documentary room. Fitted with seating resembling church pews, it will feature short documentaries about Nigerian states. The intention is for visitors to experience the stories being exhibited across the centre in a more immersive format.

Another interesting feature on the digital floor is the boat room. Here, Adedayo has created a stationary boat installation with water and turbulence effects, using mapped waterways to give visitors the sensation of travelling through Nigeria’s riverine landscapes.

“You will take the boat from Marina to the Atlantic, from the Atlantic into the Niger Delta; from the Niger Delta creeks you go straight to Onitsha where you see the Niger Bridge…”

The uppermost level is the analogue floor, where Adedayo’s office is located. Here, the hallway is transformed into a gallery of some sort, with walls displaying photographs, including one dedicated to the evolution of photography, tracing the journey from the pinhole camera to modern cameras.

A particularly distinctive feature is the darkroom, where visitors will witness how photographs are produced through the analogue process.

“Before you come into the building, you are going to take your pictures with two cameras: one analogue, one digital. For the digital, you will collect the pictures immediately before you exit our building with a fee. Then the analogue one will be processed in your presence. So you see how films are turned into negatives.”

The floor also houses a library containing his publications and other books on photography and videography. Adedayo, who has written 19 books, is preparing to publish his 20th. For him, the educational component is central to the project, particularly its potential to introduce younger Nigerians to photography.

“What I want to do is to impart knowledge to the younger generation,” he says, particularly those who may not have had the opportunity to learn photography formally.

He hopes the centre will attract school trips from different parts of the country, giving students an opportunity to understand how photography was practised in earlier times and, more importantly, to appreciate Nigeria’s history.

“But most importantly is to tell our stories,” he says. “What is left is for us to inspire, because without inspiration, nobody will aspire to be anything, and that is what I’m trying to do.”

Beyond serving as a repository of Nigerian history and culture, the DAP Experience Centre will also provide a platform for emerging photographers to exhibit and sell their works. Adedayo hopes to create a viable market that allows photographers to earn a decent living from their craft.

“The first N1 billion naira image to be sold may come from this building. It may not necessarily be my own work.”

The prospect also goes beyond the commercial value of photography. It is also an opportunity to encourage photographers to venture out and document the country’s civilisation, creating visual records for future generations.

The centre will operate largely on a digital model, with transactions handled electronically. Visitors will be required to pay before entry, with a surcharge for those who fail to comply. Each session is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. The facility is also designed with accessibility in mind, with ramps provided for visitors living with disabilities.

For Adedayo, establishing the centre as a foundation was deliberate, allowing it to attract international funding for educational and cultural initiatives.

The project is deeply personal for Adedayo. He sees it as a way of preserving his life’s work and ensuring that his extensive photographic archive survives beyond him.

“I wanted to start a foundation where all my works would be domiciled.”

With the opening scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, Adedayo says he has secured partnerships with airlines. Revenue will come from digital payments and the sale of more than 500 types of merchandise. He is confident the investment will be recouped within a year of operation. He also hopes to replicate the project in other parts of the country.

Having visited all 36 states and the FCT and photographed all 774 local government areas, Adedayo has amassed an extensive visual record of Nigeria, totalling four million. The experience centre is an attempt to bring that archive to life and, potentially, give the country’s tourism industry a new attraction.