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Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, has retained its position as Africa’s top-ranked institution in the 2027 Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, as Nigeria recorded its highest-ever number of universities in the global ranking.

The 2027 edition, released on Wednesday, November 18, featured 27 Nigerian universities, representing a 50 per cent increase from the 18 institutions ranked in 2026.

Covenant University was placed joint 49th globally, retaining its position as the only African university among the world’s top 50 for the second consecutive year.

The private university ranked ahead of Egypt’s Cairo University, which placed joint 52nd globally.

Chairman of the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee (NiTERAC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria’s performance represented an improvement from the 19 universities ranked in the maiden 2025 edition, while another seven institutions were given Reporter status after submitting data.

This brings the total number of Nigerian universities participating in the 2027 exercise to 34, compared with 30 in 2026 and 27 in 2025.

Okebukola , a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), said that Nigeria had moved from 16th to 11th position globally in terms of the number of ranked universities, maintaining its second position in Africa behind Egypt, which has 37 institutions.

The ranking, produced by THE in partnership with Schmidt Science Fellows, assessed 1,058 universities across 102 countries and territories.

It evaluates universities’ capacity to fund, support and deliver research cutting across scientific disciplines, using 11 performance indicators grouped into inputs, processes and outputs.

While inputs account for 19 per cent of the assessment, processes account for 16 per cent and outputs 65 per cent.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained the global first position for the third consecutive year.

In Nigeria, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, emerged second, placing in the 251–300 band, while Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Ilorin occupied the 351–400 band.

The University of Calabar, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, were placed in the 401–500 band. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Benin completed Nigeria’s top 10, placing in the 501–600 band.

Okebukola a former Chairman, Governing Board of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), particularly commended Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Calabar for their significant improvements in the latest edition.

According to him, ABU moved from the 601–800 band in 2026 to the 351–400 band, while the University of Calabar improved from the 601–800 band to the 401–500 category.

Eight universities made their debut in the ranking. They are the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi; University of Jos; Rivers State University; Babcock University; Bells University of Technology; and Nile University of Nigeria.

Osun State University also returned to the ranking after a year’s absence.

Of the 27 Nigerian universities ranked, 14 are federal institutions, seven are state-owned, while six are privately owned.

Reacting to the performance, Okebukola said the growing number of Nigerian universities participating in the exercise was encouraging, particularly with Covenant University retaining its continental leadership.

He, however, cautioned that increased participation must be matched with improved performance, noting that Nigeria had two universities in the global top 300 in 2027, compared with five in the previous edition.

Similarly, seven Nigerian universities featured in the top 500, against eight in 2026.

The former NUC boss identified inadequate funding for interdisciplinary science research, limited dedicated research facilities, administrative support and institutional policies as some of the areas requiring urgent attention.

According to him, many Nigerian universities recorded low scores in the inputs and processes pillars, which assess funding for interdisciplinary research and institutional structures supporting collaboration across scientific disciplines.

He said universities could improve their rankings through proper reporting of research grants, income from industry partnerships and the adoption of clear institutional policies that encourage interdisciplinary research.

Okebukola commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for prioritising the global competitiveness of Nigerian tertiary institutions and establishing NiTERAC to drive the agenda.

He disclosed that the committee had submitted a comprehensive report on the latest ranking, alongside recommendations, to the minister.

He added that NiTERAC, working through the League of Directors of Academic Planning and the Virtual Institute for Capacity Building in Higher Education, would support participating universities and prospective entrants in preparing stronger submissions for the 2028 edition.

The chairman also urged research-intensive Nigerian universities yet to participate in the exercise to take advantage of the opportunity.

He further disclosed that the 2026 national ranking of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education was nearing completion, with the results scheduled for unveiling at a national conference on December 15, 2026.

He expressed optimism that the national ranking exercise would strengthen institutional data management and healthy competition, ultimately improving the performance of Nigerian institutions in international rankings.