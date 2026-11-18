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Mmachi Okafor

The Salvation Army, Nigeria Territory, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political stakeholders, the media and the electorate to prioritise peace, transparency and national unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press parley at the church’s headquarters in Lagos, the Territorial Commander, Commissioner Friday Ayanam, described the forthcoming elections as more than a routine political exercise, saying they presented a critical opportunity for citizens to determine the country’s direction.

He outlined a five-point appeal centred on rejecting political violence, ensuring transparent electoral processes, encouraging responsible voter participation, promoting ethical journalism and sustaining prayers for the nation. He urged political leaders and party supporters to shun hate speech, intimidation, vote-buying and electoral malpractice, stressing that no political ambition justified the loss of Nigerian lives.

“Nigeria is bigger than any political party, candidate or election. Our love for this country must always be greater than our political differences,” he said. “This is a call for all of us to become agents of peace, not only in our words but also in our actions. At the end of the elections, we will still have to live together as one people and build our nation together.”

He also urged INEC and relevant government institutions to ensure free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people, noting that public confidence in the electoral process depends on ensuring every eligible vote counts.

Turning to the electorate, particularly young people and first-time voters, Ayanam urged citizens to register, obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote according to their conscience rather than succumb to pressure, financial inducement or intimidation.

On concerns about unemployed youths being recruited for vote-buying and electoral violence, he identified youth empowerment as a central pillar of the church’s strategic plan. He disclosed that various departments run skills acquisition and empowerment programmes to help young people become self-reliant. The church also conducts grassroots sensitisation campaigns nationwide and plans to hold a stakeholders’ seminar ahead of the elections.

Ayanam clarified that The Salvation Army is a non-partisan Christian church and international charitable organisation that neither endorses political parties or candidates nor has any partisan interest in the outcome of the 2027 elections. He said its primary concern was the wellbeing of Nigerians and the promotion of honesty, integrity, justice and service.

The engagement, themed “The 2027 General Elections: A Call for Peace, Credibility and Responsible Citizenship,” brought together senior church leaders, including the Territorial President of Women’s Ministries, Commissioner Glory Ayanam, and the Chief Secretary.

A major highlight of the parley was the unveiling of the organisation’s broadcast advocacy campaign, featuring audio-visual jingles scheduled to air on radio and television stations nationwide. The campaign reinforces the message that “election is not war”, urging Nigerians to reject fighting, ballot snatching and vote-buying while turning out peacefully to exercise their franchise.