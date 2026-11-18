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Dr. Nurudeen Arogundade of Osun State University has emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 Rahamon Bello Best PhD Thesis in African and Diaspora Studies.

According to the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS) University of Lagos, Arogundade’s thesis topic is ‘A History of Death and Burial Practices in Ile-Ife, 1770-2015’.

The first runner-up is Dr. Jacquiline Ondimu, of the Laikipia University in Kenya, with the thesis: ‘Multimodality in Protest Discourse on Twitter; A Case of Anti-Police Brutality Hashtag Activism in Kenya.

The second runner-up position went to Dr. Stanley Elias, from the Makerere University in Uganda.

Elias’ thesis is titled ‘Theatre for Development and the Nation: Rethinking Nation-Building in “Post-Socialist” Tanzania’.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by the institute, a Senior Research Fellow and lecturer, Dr. Feyi Ademola-Adeoye said the IADS is committed to rewarding hard work and academic excellence in universities across the continent through rigorous research activities.

“This is the 7th edition of hosting this award ceremony which commenced in 2020. It goes to tell how committed and passionate we are about cutting edge research in African and diaspora studies.

“For us to have instituted this kind of award ceremony consistently in the past years, it is obvious and a sign that we are promoting rigorous focus and innovative scholarship in African studies, not only within Nigeria, but Africa at large.

“We are indeed interested in cutting-edge research. This particular award recognises outstanding doctoral research that advances theoretical and practical understandings of African realities across diverse disciplinary fields.

“It also honours the distinguished services of Prof. Rahamon Bello, a former Vice Chancellor of this university, for his vision and commitment to the award since inception and that is why it is named after him.

“This time, the winners are going away with some amount of money and I think this year, it has gone up.

“Previously, winners had gone home with as much as 1000 dollars but I think this year, the winner might be going home with much more,” she said.

Ademola-Adeoye, also coordinator of the ceremony, noted that the first and second runners-up who also presented quality research work would also likely have an increase in their prize money.

The senior researcher also said the IADS was satisfied with the topics of the various thesis, noting that in all, the institute received 24 entries, with 20 submitted by universities across the country, while four came from universities in Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana.

“These early career scholars have done well by carrying out rigorous cutting-edge research about Africa, of high standard and putting the pieces together. And so, what we are doing here is to acknowledge that effort and subsequently encourage them.

“This sends message to others coming behind that they too can do it and be recognised some day. They can also get to do detailed and genuine work that will afford them the opportunity of competing and also winning,

“The award also get to acknowledge the mentors and people who have done well in their respective fields, for the critical role they play in the course of getting the works presented during the award ceremony,” she added.

According to her, the theses are being assessed by scholars well recognised in their individual fields of study from across the globe, including those from the continent, by coming together and arriving at a consensus of the best.

She added that over time, the award had proved to be a ‘door opener’ for the awardees, creating a higher platform for better job prospects, more recognition and awards.

She therefore urged universities across the country to invest more and intensify efforts in promoting cutting-edge research in their respective institutions.

“Often times we do not just mention the names of the winners, we also mention and recognise their supervisors, as they are the ones that guide these young scholars in writing their theses.

“So, it is not just about the awardees or winners, it is also about their universities.

“For instance, we notice that this is the first time a state university is taking home this award. That tells us that the state universities are actually pulling their weights as well. and that you have quality lecturers, in these universities as well, who also know exactly what they are doing.

“It is a proof that all universities in Nigeria are pulling their weights. We have TETfund that has been encouraging scholars and lecturers to do researches. This TETfund does not only fund their researches, but also sometimes, gives them grants to attend conferences across the world.

“The world has become a global village. Sometimes, you do not need to leave the comfort of your home or office to attend such conferences,” she added.

She described research as key in promoting quality education, noting that given the current dispensation of advanced technology, lecturers collaborate with their counterparts across the world to improve human existence.

She said the award is also good for healthy competition among universities, adding that gone were the days when some universities were underrated because of their geographical location.

“No university is a pushover nowadays. There is a constant healthy competition among them. No university is left behind and this is good for the growth of the academia and the country at large.

Ademola-Adeoye however highlighted paucity of funds, as well as other logistics in organising the ceremony as some of the challenges facing the institute.

“It is usually not easy to get these assessors. These are seasoned lecturers, researchers and accomplished academics, They know their worth and the importance of this kind of exercise.

“And so, even though there’s no amount of money that we can give them that can justify their work, we still need to be able to appreciate all they do, their contributions and commitment in the best way possible,” she added.

The prizes will be presented to the winners at the institute in December.