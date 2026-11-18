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Sunday Okobi

The Nigerian LegalTech Network (NLTN) has announced plans to host the Nigeria Legal Innovation Conference and Expo in May 2027 in Lagos to promote technological innovation and digital transformation in Nigeria’s legal profession.

The conference, according to the organisers, in a statement, yesterday, is expected to bring together lawyers, technology experts, academics, regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders to examine the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies on legal service delivery.

The initiative is spearheaded by NLTN Founder, Chioma Wilson-Dike, a legal innovation and regulatory compliance professional recognised internationally for her contributions to the LegalTech industry.

Wilson-Dike was named among the International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) 2026 Influential Women in Legal Tech honourees and featured in TechRound’s Top 10 Women in LegalTech in 2026.

According to Wilson-Dike in the statement, the conference will promote collaboration, education and responsible technology adoption while exploring opportunities for Nigeria and Africa to develop homegrown legal technology solutions.

She noted that NLTN was established to bridge the gap in access to legal technology knowledge, tools and professional opportunities among Nigerian lawyers and law students.

The organisation is also advocating the integration of technological literacy, AI governance, data protection, cybersecurity and legal operations into professional legal development.

Beyond the conference, NLTN aims to make LegalTech an integral part of legal education, legal practice and policymaking across Nigeria and Africa.

She added that the May 2027 gathering is expected to strengthen partnerships between legal institutions and technology innovators while positioning Nigeria to play a more active role in shaping the future of legal services.

The Nigerian LegalTech Network is a UK- and Nigeria-registered organisation focused on legal innovation, technology awareness, professional development and collaboration across the legal and technology sectors.