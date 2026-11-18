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Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As part of efforts to boost education in Kwara State, the Oyeleke Foundation, based in Offa Local Government Area of the state, has reiterated its commitment to advancing the education of young children to enable them to achieve their future careers.

The matriarch of the Oyeleke family, Alhaja Adama Oyeleke, stated this in Offa during the grand finale of the 4th annual Pinnacles Resource Centre, Offa school debates and scholarship awards for indigent students in the community.

Offa Grammar School (OGS) emerged champion after defeating Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Offa, which has held the championship twice.

Eight secondary schools across Offa participated in the 2026 event: Hamdalat International School, St. Clare’s Grammar School, St. Mark’s Secondary School, Bulala International School, Greatland College, Mustapha Standard College, Offa Grammar School and Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School.

Oyeleke described education as a tool to advance society and help students attain better status. She said providing quality education to young people would help them attain their goals in life and prevent them from engaging in social and moral vices.

She stated that the foundation will award full educational scholarships to four indigent students, two each from both the winning school and the runners-up and added that the respective schools will be given the responsibility of selecting the deserving beneficiaries.

Oyeleke expressed delight at the growth and impact of the annual competition organised by the Pinnacles Resource Centre. She reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to supporting education in Offa and Kwara State, noting that the initiative will continue to build a lasting legacy, nurture young minds, and support educational and livelihood development in all ramifications.

The coordinator of the annual debate competition, Mrs Ololade Victor, described the event as a celebration of young minds daring to think, speak, and stand for their beliefs. She said the students demonstrated remarkable courage and research across preliminary, quarter-final, and semi-final rounds, debating critical themes spanning education, politics, finance, artificial intelligence, vocational training, and agriculture.

“At Pinnacles Resource Centre, we delight in minds being nourished and community empowered,” Victor said.

She urged students to strive to become better versions of themselves continually. She also commended the teachers for their late-night coaching and patience, assuring participants that the centre would continue to provide platforms for youth growth and leadership.