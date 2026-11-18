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Mary Nnah

The Catch Them Young Entrepreneurship Education Foundation (CTYEEF) was recently launched with a national appeal to government, corporates, entrepreneurs, and individuals to join its mission to equip 10 million children across Nigeria and Africa with entrepreneurship, vocational, and digital skills by 2040.

It called on the government to fund implementation through education budgets; on corporates to adopt schools through CSR; on entrepreneurs to mentor; and on individuals to sponsor one child, one class, or the school they once attended.

With a pledge that every naira will be accounted for, every school, every pupil, every book tracked, the foundation closed with its rallying cry: Catch Them Young! Because the future we desire must be nurtured today.

That was the defining moment at the official launch in Ikeja, Lagos, on November 13, where Programme Coordinator Mrs Nkolika Unachukwu told a packed hall that the foundation’s ambitious goal will only be possible if the whole nation joins in.

To the federal government, state governments and their agencies, she said the inclusion of entrepreneurship and digital literacy in the new curriculum is appreciated, but continued support is needed. She urged them to open the doors of public schools to the programme, support it through education budgets and intervention funds, and measure the results together.

She told corporate bodies that the children in classrooms are their future employees, customers, suppliers and co-builders. She urged them to make early entrepreneurship education part of their corporate social responsibility by adopting a school, schools in a local government area, or an entire state.

To successful entrepreneurs, she asked, “Beyond the businesses you have built, what about the businesses these children could build tomorrow?”

She urged them to share their story, their time and their resources.

To well-meaning Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, she said, “You do not need to be wealthy to change a child’s future.”

She also invited development partners and philanthropic foundations to help scale a model benchmarked against proven international programmes, and partners in the education space, including school owners, publishers, edtech companies, teacher training institutions, and other education-focused organisations.

She said, “Bring your schools, your expertise and your platforms, and let us reach these children together.”

She explained that support can sponsor a child with a full set of textbooks, workbooks and digital resources, adopt a whole school, fund digital access and equip a classroom, train and support teachers, and provide mentorship and expose pupils to real businesses, adding that every contribution counts, every partnership matters, and every child reached is a seed planted for a better future.

The appeal was driven by a stark reality: millions of Nigerian children leave school with certificates but without the skills to create value, manage money or solve problems.

Unachukwu warned that Nigeria’s education system is producing job-seekers, not job-creators, and unless entrepreneurship is taught early, poverty, crime and unemployment will keep growing. Every child has potential, she said, but without the right education, exposure, mentorship and opportunity, that potential may never be realised.

The federal government recently responded with a new national curriculum, effective from the 2025/2026 session, introducing digital and pre-vocational learning at basic level and six trade subjects at secondary level: solar installation, fashion design, livestock farming, beauty and cosmetology, computer hardware and GSM repairs, and horticulture.

But CTYEEF argued that a curriculum on paper does not change a child’s life. With over 47 million learners in 177,027 basic education institutions nationwide, according to UBEC’s 2022 National Personnel Audit, many public schools still lack textbooks and teaching materials, and the new subjects have only widened that gap.

“It needs books in the hands of pupils, tools in the classroom and teachers who are confident to teach new subjects,” she said, adding that talent is spread evenly among Nigerian children, but opportunity is not.

“That is why CTYEEF’s first intervention is going to schools and communities where pupils are least likely to own a textbook, touch a computer or meet an entrepreneur. Its programme is for the girl child as much as the boy child, for the child in a public school as much as the out-of-school child, for the child in the village as much as the child in the city, and for children living with disabilities,” Unachukwu explained.

CTYEEF did not launch with promises alone. Its pilot phase is already running in 14 public schools across Ikeja, Eti-Osa and Ajeromi-Ifelodun in Lagos, reaching about 750 pupils with 1,500 NERDC-approved textbooks and workbooks in Pre-Vocational Studies and Digital Literacy, plus digital resources and teacher training.

Mr Anthony Anenechukwu of Glowfield International Group of Schools is sponsoring the ₦20,250,000 phase to mark his 50th birthday; LASUBEB is supervising it, and ASUBEB has already approved expansion to 10 primary schools in Anambra State.

Implementation partner, Business Matters Incubation and Finishing School (BMI), supplies the approved materials, benchmarked against proven international programmes like BizWorld.

CTYEEF reassured potential sponsors that every naira donated will be accounted for, saying that it will keep a record of every school, every pupil and every book; measure what the children have learnt, not only what has been distributed, and report its progress towards the 10 million goal openly and regularly.