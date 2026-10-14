Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians to Stay Vigilant Against Cybercrime

• Calls for stronger digital safety practices as Lagos joins global Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Sunday Ehigiator





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged residents to remain vigilant against cybercrime and adopt basic digital safety practices as the state joins the global community to mark the 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement yesterday, signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described cybersecurity as a shared responsibility, urging citizens to take proactive measures to protect themselves from cybercriminals.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Citizens must remain vigilant, understand common cyber risks, and take proactive steps to protect themselves from cybercriminals,” the governor said.

He added that many cybercrime victims were vulnerable because they lacked knowledge of basic digital safety practices, stressing the importance of public education in preventing online fraud and other cyber threats.

“Most victims of cybercrime are those who are unaware of basic digital safety practices, making public education essential.”

The state’s participation in the annual campaign aligns with the global initiative led by the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which promotes safer digital practices, improved cyber hygiene and stronger protection of digital systems.

According to the statement, the Sanwo-Olu administration has, over the past three years, pursued cybersecurity initiatives aimed at strengthening digital trust and improving the security of businesses, government institutions and residents.

Through the state’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, the government has implemented programmes designed to improve cybersecurity awareness and strengthen the state’s digital security infrastructure.

The statement noted that Lagos earlier this year launched the Lagos State Cybersecurity Guidelines, a framework outlining security best practices for small, medium and large businesses.

It said the guidelines provide practical and scalable security measures tailored to different categories of businesses, offering organisations clear guidance on protecting their digital assets.

The state has also expanded cybersecurity training, awareness and professional development programmes across public institutions as part of efforts to build local capacity and strengthen digital resilience.

In addition, Lagos is working towards achieving ISO 27001 certification and developing other advanced capabilities to enhance digital trust and safeguard critical digital infrastructure.

As part of activities for the awareness month, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Advisory Board led by Prof. Fene Osakwe, will conduct multilingual awareness campaigns across social and traditional media throughout October.

The campaigns will be delivered in English, Yoruba and Pidgin English to ensure wider reach and accessibility across communities in the state.

Residents will receive practical guidance on identifying and avoiding phishing scams, creating strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication and regularly updating their digital devices.

The government said the initiatives were consistent with global best practices and reflected its commitment to building a digitally secure, innovative and resilient economy.

It urged Lagosians to remain informed, alert and security-conscious while using digital platforms and services.