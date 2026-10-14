Oba Ewuare II Pledges to Uphold Legacies of Oba Erediauwa at Memorial Lecture

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City





The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, has pledged to walk in the footsteps of his father, Oba Erediauwa, who was widely acclaimed as a philosopher king whose legacies remain indelible, and his wisdom and role in the cultural re-awakening of the Benin people are etched in their memory.

Oba Ewuare gave the assurance at the first pre-inaugural lecture of the Oba Erediauwa Memorial Lecture Series, held at the University of Benin Auditorium in Benin City as part of activities marking his 10th coronation anniversary.

The monarch was represented at the event by a delegation of palace chiefs led by Chief Enorense Ozigbo-Esere, the Eghaevbonore of Benin. His address was delivered by Professor (Chief) Victor Igbineweka, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the University of Benin.

Oba Ewuare stated that Oba Erediauwa ranked among the first generation of African monarchs whose voices resonated beyond nation’s boundaries.

He described his father as a cerebral, versatile traditional ruler, and a strong advocate for balancing tradition with modernity.

“We pledge our commitment once again to walk in his footsteps of progress and meaningful impact,” Oba Ewuare stated at the lecture, themed, “Oba Erediauwa’s Voice in Discourse: Defining His Intellectual Legacy.”

The monarch stated, “As a former ambassador to many countries, these values cherished and instilled in us by our father of blessed memory, remind us constantly of our heritage within our spheres to be committed as one of the shakers and movers of modern African history and civilisation.”

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the Oba Erediauwa Memorial Lecture scheduled for March 23, 2027- marking the exact date month of Oba Erediauwa’s coronation held in 1979 – Oba Ewuare announced the dissolution of the planning committee set up nine years ago, led by Prof. Sam Guobadia and Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, citing lethargy in discharging their royal assignments.

Consequently, Oba Ewuare announced the immediate appointment of Professor Osarhiemen Benson Osadolor, a professor of history at the University of Benin and keynote speaker at the event, as the new chairman of the Oba Erediauwa Memorial Lecture Series Committee.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, SAN, described Oba Erediauwa as an erudite scholar, a moral compass, and a monarch who combined intellectual depth and integrity that brought prestige to the Benin monarchy.

He listed key milestones of his reign, commending him for his fatherly leadership and acknowledging his support for the university’s endowment, research, arts, technology, and environmental conservation initiatives.

In his keynote presentation, Osadolor described Oba Erediauwa as a monarch with an outstanding reputation.

He recalled scholarly works conveyed through the Oba’s books and articles that shaped government policies even before his reign in Benin, citing publications, such as, I Remain, Sir, Your Obedient Servant, and The Cradle of Ideas.

Earlier, Mr. Lucky Imasuen, a former deputy governor of Edo State and chairman of the 10th Coronation Anniversary Committee, outlined activities planned for the anniversary.

Imasuen commended the management of the University of Benin for its support.

The convergence of academia, royalty, and governance underscores the enduring influence of the Benin throne, setting a high intellectual tone for the roadmap leading up to Oba Erediauwa memorial grand launch in March 2027.