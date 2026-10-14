NSCIA Felicitates CAN at 50, Says Milestone Important for Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has felicitated the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the entire Christian community in Nigeria on the occasion of the Association’s 50th anniversary.

In a statement y by its Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, NSCIA said it regarded the 50th anniversary of CAN as a significant milestone not only for the Christian community but also for the Nigerian nation.

The Council noted that while the nation had

transited through various challenges and difficult moments, religious leaders and institutions had continued to play crucial role in promoting peace, dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among the diverse peoples and faith communities of the country.

The NSCIA maintained that it recognised the importance of the relationship between Muslims and Christians in Nigeria,

noting that the two communities constituted the overwhelming majority of the Nigerian population and shared a common responsibility to promote peace, entrench justice, advance security, contribute to responsible citizenship and the development of the country.

“The challenges confronting our nation, particularly injustice, insecurity, poverty, unemployment, social inequality and the need for accountable and responsive governance, require the collective efforts of all Nigerians.

“It is in this regard that the NSCIA attaches great importance to sustained inter-faith dialogue and cooperation. The Council particularly appreciates the platforms that have enabled leaders of the two faith communities to engage constructively on issues affecting the peace, unity and development of Nigeria, including the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC),” NSCIA said.

It described the 50th anniversary of CAN as an opportunity to reflect on the responsibility of religious leadership in strengthening national unity and promoting peaceful coexistence.

The Council stressed that it believed that religious differences should never be allowed to become sources of division, hatred or violence, noting that respective faiths should continue to inspire the nation towards justice, compassion, peaceful coexistence and service to humanity.

NSCIA congratulated the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the National Executive Committee (NEC), the various Christian denominations and associations under its umbrella as well as Christians across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT on the

golden milestone and wished the association greater wisdom in the discharge of its onerous national and sacred responsibilities.