Nigeria’s Sacrifices for Peace in Sierra Leone Will Never Be Forgotten, Says Former VP

*Calls for Africa’s Economic Independence

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Mr Samuel Sam-Sumana, has expressed profound gratitude to Nigeria for its sacrifices in restoring peace to his country, saying the contributions of Nigerian troops will remain indelible in Sierra Leone’s history.

The former Vice-President also called for Africa’s economic independence to discourage young people from migrating to Europe and America in search of better opportunities and living conditions, often at the risk of their lives, owing to a lack of opportunities at home.

Sam-Sumana made these remarks when the leadership of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said Nigeria had played a pivotal role in supporting Sierra Leone during its conflict by providing troops and other forms of assistance that helped restore peace and stability.

He acknowledged that military personnel and civilians had paid the ultimate price in the struggle, stressing the need to ensure that their sacrifices were never forgotten.

“As a Sierra Leonean, I wish to express my profound gratitude for the role Nigeria and other countries played in helping Sierra Leone regain peace and stability,” he said.

The former Vice-President described Nigeria as a big brother in West Africa, stressing that the country’s stability and prosperity had far-reaching implications for the subregion.

“When Nigeria catches a cold, the rest of us sneeze,” he said, underscoring the interconnectedness of West African countries.

Sam-Sumana also urged DECAN to sustain its engagement with the military and strengthen professional cooperation between defence correspondents and security institutions.

He described journalists as indispensable partners in governance, accountability and national development, warning against the tendency of political leaders to regard critical reporting as an act of hostility.

“Constructive criticism is essential to improving public institutions and ensuring that those entrusted with public responsibilities remain accountable,” he said.

According to him, public officials should not fear criticism when it is fair, accurate and intended to promote the greater public good.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s civil war, Sam-Sumana said the conflict, influenced by the spillover of the war in neighbouring Liberia and competing interests in diamond resources, had resulted in enormous losses of lives and property.

He said the painful experience should strengthen collective efforts to prevent the recurrence of violent conflicts across West Africa.

“We must never forget those experiences. Rather, we should use them to strengthen our collective commitment to peace and prevent similar tragedies in the subregion,” he said.

Sam-Sumana further cautioned political leaders against allowing personal ambition to undermine national stability, insisting that peaceful political competition remained essential to democratic development.

He said peace was a collective victory that transcended political parties and individual ambitions.

On Africa’s development, the former Vice-President called for a fundamental shift from dependence on foreign assistance towards mutually beneficial partnerships, industrialisation and greater economic self-reliance.

He argued that African countries must move beyond exporting raw materials and importing finished products by investing in local industries, adding value to natural resources and creating employment opportunities for young people.

Sam-Sumana said the continent’s inability to harness its vast resources fully had contributed to economic hardship and forced migration, including dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea.

In his remarks, DECAN President, Mr Odita Sunday, said the courtesy visit was intended to express the association’s appreciation to Sam-Sumana for accepting its invitation and participating in the DECAN Conference and Awards 2026.