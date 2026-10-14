FG Launches D30 Platform to Unlock Nigeria’s Creative Economy Potential

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has taken a bold step towards unlocking the economic potential of the creative and tourism industries by launching the D30 Platform (Destination 2030) to strengthen access to sectoral data, research, mapping and economic intelligence.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the platform will provide a more structured understanding of Nigeria’s creative and tourism assets, helping government institutions, investors and entrepreneurs identify opportunities, address industry challenges and make better-informed decisions.

She emphasized that the launch of D30 aligned with the ministry’s broader strategic ambition to generate more than three million jobs and contribute $100 billion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product by 2030.

According to her, achieving these targets would require sustained investment, effective policies, improved infrastructure and stronger collaboration between government and private-sector stakeholders.

She stressed the need to move beyond recognising the country’s creative potential to systematically measuring, understanding and developing its economic value.

The minister enunciated several challenges facing the sectors, including the absence of sufficiently reliable, accessible and comprehensive data to establish the scale of opportunities available, identify infrastructure gaps and guide investment decisions.

She explained that the D30 Platform is designed to help address this challenge by bringing relevant information together to support more coordinated planning and economic development.

She said improved access to such intelligence could also contribute to a more transparent and predictable investment environment, encouraging greater private-sector participation in Nigeria’s creative and tourism economy.

The minister highlighted the importance of participation by government agencies, the National Bureau of Statistics, state governments, industry associations, private-sector operators and research institutions.

She stated that through collaboration, the platform could help reduce information gaps, improve the quality of sectoral intelligence and support more coordinated policy decisions.

Musawa acknowledged its technology development partner, Cavista Holdings, led by its Vice President, Olumide Olayomi for its role in developing the platform and project team who contributed to bringing the initiative to launch.

In his remarks, Olayomi said Cavista committed private funding and technical expertise to build D30 in partnership with the ministry.

“We saw an opportunity to contribute to an important national priority by providing an essential digital foundation for the sector’s development. D30 brings together information on creative and cultural industries, tourism infrastructure and sector intervention,” he said.