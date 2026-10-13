Petrol Discount: NNPCL’s Gesture to Nigerians Helpful, Beneficial to Citizens, Says Group

The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has described the ongoing N66-per-litre petrol discount offered by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as a timely and welcome gesture that is providing meaningful relief to ordinary Nigerians.

In a statement signed by Comrade Danjuma Bello on Monday, the group said the temporary price reduction at NNPCL retail stations nationwide is easing the burden of high transport and living costs at a period when global crude oil prices have pushed domestic fuel prices upward.

According to the coalition, the discount, which began on 1 October 2026 to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary and has been extended until 31 October, demonstrates corporate responsibility and sensitivity to the economic realities facing citizens.

The group noted that motorists who access the offer through the NNPC Fuel App are already recording tangible savings on every litre of petrol purchased at participating stations.

“The NNPCL’s decision to forgo part of its retail margin and pass the benefit directly to consumers is quite helpful and beneficial to citizens across the country,” the statement said.

“At a time when many households are struggling with the cost of commuting and business operations, this temporary relief measure offers a practical cushion that ordinary Nigerians can feel immediately.

“We commend the company for prioritising public transport operators and for ensuring that the discount remains a commercial decision funded from its own margin rather than public resources.

“This approach preserves the integrity of market-based pricing while still delivering support where it is most needed.”

The coalition further observed that the restriction of the discount to NNPCL retail outlets and the use of the company’s mobile application help prevent abuse and ensure the benefit reaches genuine customers.

It urged motorists to take full advantage of the remaining days of the promotion by downloading the NNPC Fuel App and transacting digitally at authorised stations.

Bello’s group also highlighted that the initiative comes against the backdrop of elevated international crude prices linked to geopolitical tensions, making the company’s willingness to absorb the cost of the reduction particularly noteworthy.

The coalition expressed optimism that similar private-sector-led relief measures could complement government efforts to stabilise the economy.

“This is not a return of subsidy; it is a responsible corporate response that puts the welfare of citizens first,” the statement continued.

“Nigerians who fuel at NNPCL stations and pay through the app are already enjoying lower effective prices, and that is a positive development worth acknowledging.

“We call on other industry players to emulate this spirit of shared responsibility. When companies choose to reduce their margins in the interest of the public, the entire economy benefits through reduced transport fares and lower overall cost of living.”

The Coalition for Good Governance reiterated its support for transparent and market-driven energy policies while welcoming any temporary interventions that provide direct relief without undermining fiscal discipline.

It encouraged the Federal Government and NNPCL to continue monitoring the impact of the discount and to explore further ways of supporting citizens until global oil prices moderate.