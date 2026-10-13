Over 500 Youths Renounce Cultism in Edo as Gov Okpebholo Vows None to be Spared

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City





Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has vowed that anyone found involved in cultism or kidnapping will not be spared.

The governor made the declaration in Benin on Monday during a mass renunciation ceremony organised by the Edo State Special Security Squad (EDSSS), where over 500 members of various cult groups publicly denounced cultism.

The renunciation themed: “Restitution, Rehabilitation and Safer Edo State,” held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub on Airport Road, Benin City.

The governor commended the youths who publicly renounced their membership of various cult groups, saying they had chosen the right path to save their lives and spare their families further pain.

After the renunciation the repentant cultists were subsequently granted amnesty by the state government.

Okpebholo said his administration would continue its fight against crime and criminality until Edo State was safe for residents.

“On our part, we are not afraid to go after cultists and criminal elements in the state. Please take the message back to those that have not changed, they still have the power to renounce because if they are caught, there will be no mercy,” he said.

“The security forces are still behind us. I am ready and hungry to give the directive to demolish any house used for cult-related activities.”

Governor Okpebholo said his administration was offering young people willing to abandon crime opportunities for rehabilitation and a fresh start.

“We are offering genuine opportunities for rehabilitation and ensuring that your past does not define your future,” he said.

The governor said Edo recorded more than 300 cult-related killings annually when his administration assumed office less than two years ago, adding that the figure had since dropped to almost zero.

“Through stronger laws, better security operations, improved intelligence, and tougher enforcement, these killings have been reduced to almost zero,” he said.

Okpebholo said his administration’s crackdown on cultism and kidnapping has the full backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all security agencies.

According to him, President Tinubu is particularly pleased with efforts to rid Edo of criminality.

“My job is clear. I swore an oath to protect Edo people and I will do that without fear or favour. Even if my own son is involved in cultism or kidnapping, I will not spare him. Let those who think they can continue to know that there is no hiding place for criminals in Edo State,” the governor warned.

Earlier, Coordinator of the ESSSS, Noah Idemudia, said the squad has changed the narrative of crime-fighting in Edo since its establishment, with support from the Governor.

He said the achievements recorded by the outfit would not have been possible without Okpebholo’s political will to confront insecurity head-on.

Also speaking, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Patrick Daaor, likened cultism to a deceptive path that leads to destruction.

Citing Proverbs 16:25, Daaor said: “There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”

He noted that many youths had lost their lives and future to cultism, describing it as a path that appears attractive at first but ends in death.

The Police Commissioner lauded Okpebholo for the amnesty initiative, saying it shows the Governor values the future of Edo youths and is determined to preserve it.

He described the amnesty as an act of divine mercy being extended through the Governor.

“What you are doing today is unfolding one of the bundles of God’s mercies. Grab this opportunity with both hands. Don’t trifle with it,” Daaor told the repentant cultists.

He urged the beneficiaries to embrace the second chance and turn a new leaf.