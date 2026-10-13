NSA Unveils New Security Framework to Tackle Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism, Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja





National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has unveiled a new security framework for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to combat crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal refining, and other criminal activities threatening the country’s petroleum assets.

The framework, known as the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry-Wide Security Architecture, sought to harmonise security operations, clarify responsibilities, and strengthen collaboration among security agencies, industry operators, regulators, and private surveillance contractors.

Speaking at its official unveiling, Ribadu said Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources remained central to economic stability and national development. But he said persistent oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal refining had undermined production, damaged the environment, and threatened national security.

He explained that the SOP was developed through consultations involving the armed forces, security and intelligence agencies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), regulators, and other industry stakeholders.

The framework establishes standard procedures for surveillance, arrest, detention, and the evacuation of recovered petroleum products, while promoting effective command and control, accountability and professionalism.

Describing the document as more than an administrative measure, Ribadu said it was “a practical instrument for enhancing synergy, reducing operational friction, promoting accountability and protecting critical national infrastructure”.

He stressed that the effectiveness of the new framework would depend on implementation, urging participating institutions to communicate its provisions to their personnel and integrate them into their operational structures.

The NSA also called for information sharing, respect for institutional mandates, and strict adherence to existing laws and established procedures, expressing confidence that stronger cooperation would improve the protection of Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure.

Equally speaking at the occasion, Dahiru Gwarzo, who represented NNPC Ltd’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, endorsed the framework, describing it as essential to safeguarding petroleum assets, boosting government revenue, and restoring investor confidence.

Gwarzo said security was fundamental to the industry’s sustainability, as it affected national revenue, operational continuity, environmental protection, and the welfare of host communities.

He commended Ribadu and his team for providing the leadership and coordination required to harmonise the operational procedures of security agencies, regulators, operators, and surveillance contractors.

Recalling the severity of the challenges, Gwarzo said Nigeria’s crude oil production fell to about 950,000 barrels per day in August 2022, while major pipelines remained unavailable for extended periods, affecting government revenue, industry operations, and communities in the Niger Delta.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of military personnel, police officers, and intelligence operatives protecting critical infrastructure, saying some have paid the ultimate price.

Gwarzo said the experience underscored the need for collective responsibility, stressing that “no single institution or operator could secure Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure in isolation”.