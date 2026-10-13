NICN: Beginning of New Legal Year in Its Ultramodern Headquarters

Last Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in one of the most momentous events in the history of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), the President of the NICN, Hon. Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip, OFR, PhD, FNIALS, played host to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON; President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, CFR; former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Nigeria, Judges and distinguished legal practitioners, as the new NICN Ultramodern Court Complex at its Headquarters in Abuja, FCT was cmmissioned. The two-day event marked the beginning of the NICN’s 2026/2027 Legal Year, the commissioning of the new Headquarters, and the Bar and Bench Forum. Onikepo Braithwaite, Jude Igbanoi and Alex Enumah report on the various activities

New Legal Year

The programme commenced with the New Legal Year Ceremonies, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, with President of the NICN, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip, playing host. The triple event was planned to herald the 2026/2027 Legal Year of the Court.

Excerpts of the President of NICN’s Welcome Address

In his welcome address, Justice Kanyip highlighted the challenges and humble achievements of the court since its inception in 1976, culminating in its re-establishment as a superior court of record in 2006.

Justice Kanyip said “In September 2019, shortly before I took over the reins of leadership of the Court, my predecessor, Hon. Justice B. A. Adejumo, OFR, presently the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), oversaw the commissioning, by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, of the Annex Building of the Headquarters, from where we are moving to the main building.

“Today’s event started 16 years ago, when on March 10, 2010, the project site for the Headquarters was handed over to the contractor, and on May 17, 2010 excavation work commenced. When the directive was given that all Government agencies must move to Abuja, the land we presently stand on was where the Court of Appeal moved from, and we were graciously given the building on this land that it left behind. In the wisdom of my predecessor, it was better to have a new building, given that the building left behind suffered from structural problems. And, so the journey to today started. And, here, I must thanks to my predecessor.

“What we have achieved today is not just an amazing feat, but a milestone in the annals of the Nigerian Judiciary. It is, therefore, with profound gratitude to God Almighty, a deep sense of honour and privilege, and immense joy, that I stand today to welcome you to this historic occasion of the commissioning of the new Headquarters of the NICN by no less than His Lordship Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, the Honorable Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Given thus our very humble background, institutionally, we have come of age in the ramifications expected of a court of law, equity and justice. Today represents for us progress, growth, resilience and the collective determination to build a stronger, more efficient and more responsive justice system for our nation.

“On behalf of the Honourable Judges, Management and entire staff of the Court, I warmly welcome you, our distinguished guests, to this historic occasion.

“And so, today, we not only commission a physical structure made of concrete, steel and glass, but we celebrate an institution, a vision, the growth of a specialised Court whose mandate has become increasingly important to the peace, stability and economic development of our dear country.

“Labour is not just a critical factor of production, it is central to economic development. The establishment of specialised labour disputes prevention and resolution institutions is enjoined on Member States by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), given that access to labour justice is a core labour right and part of the decent work agenda promoted by the ILO. The NICN as a specialised Court meets this ILO expectation.”

The NICN Headquarters with its annex, now boasts of 10 court rooms and an equal number of Chamber for its Judged.

Justice Kanyip gave special recognition to Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, under whose tenure as AGF the court was allocated the land its presently occupies.

Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip stated that: “I am pleased to report that through the dedication of our Judges, we achieved a significant increase in case disposal rates compared to previous years. Over the past twelve months, a total of 2,236 cases were disposed of across our Judicial Divisions, significantly cutting down our historic backlog”. He said the court remains committed to accessibility, professionalism and the use of innovation and technology where necessary.

“In the outgone legal year, our Court was inundated with quite a number of cases. Despite the pressure occasioned by this, my colleagues, in their characteristic manner, demonstrated unwavering commitment to duty and concluded significant numbers of these cases.

Hon. Justice Kanyip, however, disclosed that following the commissioning of its Headquarters that has brought all Abuja Judges under one roof, attention would be shifted to the welfare of the Judges and staff of the Court.

“Of course, here, we pray for improved budgetary allocations to enable us accomplish this”, he added.

Excerpts of the CJN’s Address

In commissioning the complex, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), said that Infrastructure is an essential component of justice delivery. According to the CJN, Judges require appropriate courtrooms, chambers, registries, libraries, information technology and other facilities, to perform their constitutional functions effectively.

“Adequate infrastructure supports judicial independence, because it enables courts to operate with the institutional dignity and practical capacity required of them.

“The true measure of this edifice, will ultimately be found in what takes place within its walls. The quality of judicial reasoning, the fairness of proceedings, the efficiency with which matters are handled, the courtesy extended to litigants and Counsel, and the confidence which the public is able to place in the administration of justice.

“I therefore urge the Judges and staff of this Court, to make this building worthy of the justice that will be administered within its walls.

“I also urge that the facilities be used responsibly, and maintained with care. The completion of this building is not the end of the responsibility; its proper maintenance and preservation must remain a shared institutional duty, so that this edifice continues to serve the Court effectively for generations to come.

“Let its imposing physical presence be matched by integrity, independence, competence, discipline and fidelity to the law.

“As we commission this Headquarters today, I am confident that it will provide an enabling environment for the court to discharge its specialised mandate, and contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigerian labour and industrial jurisprudence.”

The CJN warned Judges to adhere to the high standards required of judicial officers, both on the Bench and outside, stressing that their conduct is being closely monitored by the public. She stressed the need for Judges to shun some engagements that may seem to suggest any alignment with political groups.

Hon. Justice Kekere-Ekun emphasised that Judges must ensure that their decisions remain firmly anchored in the Constitution, applicable legislation, binding precedent and established principles of judicial reasoning, as the country approaches another electoral season.

The CJN stated that there is a need for restraint in public commentary by legal practitioners, who are indispensable partners in the administration of justice. She added that: “The right to criticise a judgement or judicial process, does not extend to personal attacks on Judges, deliberate misrepresentation of proceedings, or attempts to bring pressure to bear on the court through public opinion.

“Where there are genuine concerns about judicial conduct, the appropriate institutional channels remain available and should be used.”

“Some of Your Lordships may, in accordance with the applicable constitutional and legal framework, be called upon to serve as members of Election Petition Tribunals. In that capacity, Your Lordships will be called upon to decide politically sensitive disputes, which attract considerable public attention.

“The nature of such assignments therefore, demands an even greater degree of impartiality, restraint and detachment. Whether sitting in this Court or performing a Tribunal assignment, you must remain conscious that your conduct will be closely scrutinised. You must ensure that nothing in his or her associations, public engagements or other conduct, creates a reasonable perception of political alignment or predisposition.”

According to the CJN, politically sensitive litigation requires particularly careful professional judgement, adding that Lawyers must resist the temptation to pursue proceedings in different courts or divisions, in the hope of obtaining a more favourable outcomes.

“Forum shopping and parallel proceedings capable of producing conflicting orders do considerable damage to public confidence, and can expose the Judiciary to avoidable embarrassment.

The AGF’s Goodwill Message

In a goodwill, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, commended the court’s electronic filing and service system, which he said places it among Nigeria’s leading institutions in the use of technology for justice administration.

Prince Fagbemi, who was represented by the Director of Civil Appeal, Tijani Gazali, SAN, observed that the value of the new building would be measured by “the quality, efficiency and fairness of the justice administered within it”.

Bar and Bench Forum

The event ended on Thursday with the Bar and Bench Forum, which was co-hosted with the Employment and Labour Lawyers Association of Nigeria. the theme was ‘Beyond the Courtroom: Rethinking Bar and Bench Engagement in Employment and Industrial Relations’.

Judges and Lawyers had a rare opportunity to interact exchange ideas, discuss challenges and deliberate on possible solutions to the complex issues in labour law litigation.

The major issues that occupied the attention of participants were those of Checkoff Dues by Union members, who should unionise and the modalities. Justice Kanyip emphasised that trial on record proceedings is one that must be taken seriously by Judges and Lawyers, as would ensure a more speedy dispensation of labour justice.

A participant in the Forum suggested that, Labour Law should be introduced and inculcated in universities curriculum compulsorily. Other Lawyers advised and admonished Lawyers to endeavour to study the Rules of NICN closely, as they approach the court.