NAPTIP Receives 105 Nigerians Rescued from Cybercrime Syndicates in Ghana

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has received 105 Nigerians rescued from cybercrime operations in Ghana, as authorities intensify cross-border efforts to dismantle criminal networks exploiting vulnerable people through deceptive recruitment and overseas employment schemes.

The returnees were among 119 Nigerians rescued in a coordinated operation against cybercrime syndicates by Ghanaian authorities, with the remaining 14 still undergoing processing for repatriation, according to NAPTIP.

The operation, according to a statement on Monday by the spokesman of NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoye, was coordinated by Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) following contact from Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority, with NAPTIP leading participating Nigerian security, intelligence, immigration and law enforcement agencies.

The operation involved the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, alongside other partners.

Receiving the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, NAPTIP Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello, welcomed them and assured them of their safety, urging them to remain calm while officials carried out profiling and arranged appropriate support and reintegration.

The agency said the process would enable authorities to assess the individual circumstances of the returnees and determine the assistance required to safeguard their welfare and dignity.

The rescue operation underscores growing international concern over criminal networks that recruit people under false pretenses and exploit them in illicit online activities, sometimes subjecting them to coercion, threats and other forms of abuse.

NAPTIP, in a statement issued on Monday by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Vincent Adekoye, commended the Ghanaian authorities, particularly the Cyber Security Authority and Ghana Immigration Service, as well as the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA), for their operational support.

The agency also acknowledged the role of ONSA and the participating Nigerian institutions, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening international cooperation against human trafficking and related forms of exploitation.

Although the agency did not disclose the identities of the suspected operators, the locations of the cybercrime activities or the specific circumstances under which the Nigerians were recruited and rescued, it said the returnees would undergo screening and receive appropriate assistance according to their individual needs.

The operation comes against the backdrop of international warnings about the trafficking of people into online scam operations, in which victims are sometimes deceived with promises of legitimate employment before being coerced into committing internet fraud.

In February 2026, the United Nations Human Rights Office published a report documenting serious abuses against people trafficked into scam centres across several countries.

Survivors described being recruited under false pretenses and compelled to engage in online fraud, including impersonation, financial scams, extortion and romance scams.

The reported abuses included physical violence, sexual exploitation, food deprivation and solitary confinement.

The UN findings highlight the increasingly complex relationship between human trafficking and cybercrime. While some people knowingly participate in online fraud, others may be trafficked and forced to commit offences under threats, coercion or other forms of control.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has similarly documented how criminal networks can use deceptive recruitment, confiscation of travel documents, movement restrictions and debt bondage to control people recruited into scam operations.

It has also warned that distinguishing trafficking victims from willing participants requires careful screening of individual circumstances.

However, NAPTIP has not established publicly in its announcement whether all 105 Nigerians were trafficking victims, whether they were compelled to participate in cybercrime or whether some were involved voluntarily.

Their individual circumstances will therefore be important in determining the appropriate protection, rehabilitation and possible investigative responses.

Ghana has also faced concerns over the exploitation of foreign nationals in trafficking networks.

The United States Department of State’s 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report, covering the relevant reporting period, said Ghanaian authorities identified 794 trafficking victims, including 493 foreign nationals.

Nigerians accounted for 358 of the foreign victims identified.

The report also documented the exploitation of Ghanaian and Nigerian women and girls in sex trafficking, as well as the recruitment of foreign nationals into forced labour in online scam operations in Ghana.

The figures illustrate the cross-border dimension of trafficking in West Africa and the importance of cooperation between governments to identify victims, investigate criminal networks and prevent further exploitation.

For Nigeria, the challenge extends beyond rescuing and repatriating citizens. Authorities must also establish whether individuals were trafficked, assess their protection needs, investigate suspected recruiters and ensure that returnees receive appropriate support to reduce their vulnerability to further exploitation.

NAPTIP’s mandate includes combating human trafficking, investigating suspected cases and protecting and rehabilitating victims.

Its work also involves cooperation with security agencies, foreign governments and other partners to address trafficking networks operating across national borders.

In January 2025, the Kano Zonal Command of NAPTIP reported rescuing 285 people in 2024.

The agency said 53 were trafficking victims, while the others included survivors of sexual abuse and gender-based violence, illustrating the range of vulnerable people who may require intervention and support.

Against this background, NAPTIP urged Nigerians to exercise caution before accepting employment, scholarships and other opportunities abroad, particularly offers promising unrealistic earnings, providing vague job descriptions or involving suspicious recruitment arrangements.

The warning is especially relevant to prospective migrants who may be attracted by promises of lucrative jobs but have limited information about their prospective employers, working conditions or the legality of the recruitment process.

The agency said it would continue working with domestic and international partners to strengthen the fight against human trafficking and related exploitation, ensuring that individuals identified during enforcement operations receive appropriate screening, protection and support.

The repatriation also places renewed emphasis on the need for coordinated action against criminal syndicates, credible recruitment channels, effective victim identification and reintegration programmes that address the circumstances that may leave people vulnerable to exploitation.

For the 105 returnees, the immediate priority will be to establish their individual circumstances, provide any necessary protection and support, and determine whether further investigations or referrals are required.

The operation, NAPTIP said, demonstrated the importance of international cooperation in protecting Nigerians and disrupting criminal networks whose activities cross national boundaries.