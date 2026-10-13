Ibrahim Kareem Makes Prestigious List of 63 Artists Selected for 2026 Abuja Photo Festival

Beating thousands of entries, the Nigerian photographer earns a place among a select group of artists set to exhibit at the festival’s landmark 10th edition.

In a remarkable achievement that underscores the competitive nature of contemporary photography, Nigerian photographer Ibrahim Kareem has secured a place among the 63 artists selected to exhibit at the 2026 Abuja Photo Festival.

His selection comes after thousands of applications were submitted for the festival’s 10th edition, making his inclusion a noteworthy moment in his creative career.

The festival, scheduled for October 27–30, 2026, will celebrate a decade of photographic expression with the theme ‘Convergence: The Future of Imaging.’

For Kareem, the recognition goes beyond earning a place on an exhibition list. It presents an opportunity to share his creative vision on a platform that brings together different perspectives, experiences and approaches to visual storytelling.

At a time when photography is constantly being redefined by technology, culture and new forms of artistic expression, the Abuja Photo Festival offers an important meeting point for artists exploring what images can communicate and how they shape our understanding of the world.

With thousands of photographers seeking the opportunity to participate, the selection process has produced a final list of just 63 exhibiting artists.

Kareem’s emergence from this highly competitive field is a significant accomplishment, reflecting the recognition his work has received through the festival’s selection process.

His inclusion is also a meaningful moment for a photographer whose identity bridges Nigeria and the United Kingdom, two environments with distinct cultural experiences and rich traditions of visual expression.

Beyond the prestige of being selected, the exhibition offers Kareem an opportunity to introduce his work to new audiences, engage with fellow creatives and participate in conversations about the direction of photography in an increasingly image-driven world.

This year’s festival carries additional significance as the Abuja Photo Festival celebrates its 10th edition.

Under the theme ‘Convergence: The Future of Imaging,’ the event will explore the meeting points between artistic imagination, evolving technologies and the changing role of photography in society.

For the selected artists, the festival represents more than an exhibition. It is a space for creative exchange, professional connections and the presentation of photographic ideas that may influence how audiences experience visual art.

Kareem’s place in this year’s lineup puts him among the photographers contributing to that conversation.

His selection is particularly encouraging in an era when emerging and established African creative voices are increasingly seeking opportunities to reach audiences beyond geographical boundaries.

As the countdown to the festival begins, Kareem will be looking ahead to an occasion that marks an important chapter in his artistic development.

For a photographer chosen from thousands of hopeful applicants, being counted among just 63 exhibiting artists is already an achievement worth celebrating.

The 10th Abuja Photo Festival will take place from October 27 to 30, 2026, under the theme ‘Convergence: The Future of Imaging.’