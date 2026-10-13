Energy Watchdog Backs Dangote Refinery’s Appeal Against Fuel Import Licence Ruling

The Energy Watchdog has backed Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals’ decision to seek leave to appeal a Federal High Court judgment directing the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to continue issuing petroleum product import licences to three major oil marketers.

In a statement signed by Mr. Martins Tayo, the group described the move as necessary to protect Nigeria’s domestic refining industry and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

The judgment, delivered on September 28, 2026, by Justice Inyang E. Ekwo in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1363/2026, ordered the NMDPRA to continue issuing import licences to Matrix Energy, AA Rano and AYM Shafa.

The Energy Watchdog argued that the ruling undermined the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and threatened investments in domestic refining capacity.

“We completely reject and condemn in totality the judgment of the lower court. It is a deeply flawed decision that disregards the clear intent of the Petroleum Industry Act and the national interest in building a robust domestic refining industry,” the statement said.

The group further cited a reported decline in petrol imports in the first quarter of 2026, alongside increased supplies from local refineries, particularly the Dangote facility, as evidence of the country’s growing domestic refining capacity.

It argued that sustaining import licences despite rising local production could undermine efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products and weaken investor confidence in the sector.

According to the organisation, Dangote Refinery’s decision to seek leave to appeal as an interested party was timely, given the potential implications of the judgment for the future of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

“The lower court’s decision amounts to a judicial endorsement of continued importation irrespective of local capacity.

“We condemn it without reservation because it threatens to reverse the hard-won gains of the last few years,” Tayo stated.p

The Energy Watchdog maintained that the Petroleum Industry Act was designed to encourage investment in midstream and downstream infrastructure, warning that allowing the ruling to stand could send a negative signal to investors who have committed substantial resources to domestic refining projects.

The group urged the Court of Appeal to grant Dangote Refinery leave to appeal and ultimately set aside the Federal High Court’s order, describing the case as significant to Nigeria’s energy security and the development of its refining industry.

“Any judgment that forces the continued importation of fuel products when local refineries can supply the market is a setback for Nigeria.

“We condemn the lower court ruling in the strongest terms and fully support the appeal filed by Dangote Refinery,” the statement concluded.

“The Court of Appeal must correct this error and reaffirm that the era of automatic import licences is over.”