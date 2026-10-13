APC-PCC Worries over Atiku’s Disregard for Tinubu, Women Seek Debate on Issues

Jonathan Eze in Lagos and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) expressed concerns over former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s alleged indiscretion and disregard for President Bola Tinubu.

APC-PCC spokesperson, Dele Alake, in a statement, said the council had followed the public reactions to Atiku’s decision to address the president on a first-name basis as ‘Bola’.

Alake added that a higher standard of decorum, decency, and deference to constituted authorities was expected from a former vice president and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He stated, “We have followed the furore and public reactions to the self-imposed indiscretion and disrespect for the office of the President of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“While a higher standard of decorum, decency and deference to constituted authorities is expected from a former Vice President of Nigeria and an aspirant to the highest office in the country, we are concerned that the ADC Presidential candidate has not lived up to those expectations.”

Alake stated that since losing the last presidential election, Atiku had allowed political animosity and uncontrollable ambition to rob him of the statesmanship that should guide his public conduct and utterances.

He stressed that Atiku had chosen to set himself up as a model of politician the younger generation should never aspire to be like.

APC-PCC, however, said it had directed its leaders, spokespersons, members, and support groups not to follow Atiku’s route.

Alake stated, “Without any regard to his personal choice to disrespect the office he is aspiring to occupy, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has implored all party leaders, spokespersons, party members and support groups to accord all the respect, courtesies and regard due to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as former Vice President.

“Our campaign will focus on issues important to Nigerians. We will sell our party programmes, President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in office, and how the administration is moving Nigeria from reforms to prosperity as the President seeks a second-term mandate.”

2027 Election Campaign Will Be Issue-Based, Says APC’s PCC Women Directorate

Director of Women Mobilisation of APC-PCC, Dr Betta Edu, declared that the 2027 presidential election campaign will be issue-based. Edu expressed confidence that the achievements of the Tinubu administration would provide compelling evidence for his re-election.

She said Nigerian women were increasingly recognising the direction of the Tinubu administration and had intensified grassroots mobilisation across communities, households, and voting constituencies to secure another mandate for the president and sustain the implementation of his policies and development programmes.

Edu maintained that APC would approach the forthcoming election with a clear message anchored on its record in government, ongoing infrastructure projects, economic reforms, educational opportunities, and initiatives designed to improve the livelihoods of Nigerians

According to her, the party has substantial achievements to present to the electorate and would campaign on policies, programmes, and measurable results, rather than empty promises or personality-driven rhetoric.

Edu expressed gratitude to the president for his leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her consistent advocacy for women, families, and national development.