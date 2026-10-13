APC Appoints Wike, Adeleke, Soludo Campaign Coordinators, As Party Rejigs PCC List

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, as state campaign coordinators for FCT, Osun and Anambra in the revised Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list.

According to a notice signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the inauguration of the Council is scheduled for Wednesday at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 11:00 a.m.

Adeleke, a member of the Accord Party in Osun state was preferred to the President’s cousin and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, who is the leader of the APC in the state.

With the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubbakar, and Candidate ofnthe National Democratic Congress (NDC) giving APC and Tinubu a good fight, the ruling party is leaving nothing to chance, hence, its decision to leverage on the popularity of friendly governors in opposition parties such as Adeleke to garner more support for Tinubu in Osun.

Also, Soludo, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has never hidden his desire to work for the re-election of President Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election. Soludo is Obi’s home state Governor.

Even before the ruling party released the revised campaign list, Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had named himself the campaign coordinator for the FCT. So, it was no surprise that he was drafted into the campaign council of the APC.

Vice President Kashim Shettima would serve as Vice Chairman I, while the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda is Vice Chairman II. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq are Deputy Vice Chairmen.

Former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari remains the Director General of the Campaign Council.

The Deputy Director-Generals of the PCC are: Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni (North I), Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (South I), Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (North II), Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu (South II), while Senator Adams Oshiomhole will head Mobilization.

Also on the list is the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who will serve as the Head of Administration, Hon. James Faleke is Deputy Director General in charge of Election Planning, Hon. Ibrahim Masari is in charge of Logistics and Operations, Hon. Aminu Masari heads Parliamentary Mobilisation, and Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi heads Infrastructure Mobilization and Sensitization.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma is Secretary of the Council, while Basiru is Deputy Secretary and Hadiza Bala Usman is Assistant Secretary.

The Zonal Campaign Coordinators include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for South-West, Governor Peter Mbah for South-East, Senator Bassey Otu for South-South, Governor Umar Bago for North-Central, Governor Uba Sani for North-West and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff for North-East.

The list also shows state coordinators comprising serving APC governors, past governors, National and State Assembly members and other critical stakeholders.

Key directorates in the council are: Finance/Treasury to be led by Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Fund Raising by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Policy and Manifesto by Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and Legal Directorate by Muiz Banire, SAN.

The Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications has Minister of Information, Idris Malagi as Coordinating Director I, while Dele Alake is Presidential Campaign Spokesperson I. Other spokespersons include; Bayo Onanuga, Lere Olayinka, Ajuri Ngelale, Ayobami Oyalowo, Kemi Asekun-Shitu, Bala Ibrahim, Hon. Adamu Fanda and Mohammed Garba.

The Directorate of Security and Intelligence would be headed by Gen. Sarki Yaki, Data Management by Dr. Bisoye Coker, while the Directorate of Support Groups is headed by H.E. Silas Agara.

The party said all members are expected to be present at the inauguration.