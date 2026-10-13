AbdulRazaq Presents 25 More Vehicles to Police in Kwara in Fight Against Insecurity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, presented additional 25 Toyota Hilux vehicles to the State Command of the Nigeria Police to strengthen their mobility and sustain the success in the fight against crimes.

AbdulRazaq, therefore, commended the police and other security agencies for doing yeoman’s jobs to check crimes in the state.

Presenting the vehicles to the police command in Ilorin at a brief event at the Government House, Ilorin, the governor said, “You know the yeoman’s jobs the security agencies have been doing to improve the security of the state.

“We have made serious progress in the recent months. And to sustain the work they have been doing we have decided to provide mobility vehicles for the police force.

“Other agencies will also benefit soon. We are doing this in stages. Altogether we are giving about 100 vehicles. This is the first set of vehicles to be delivered. Others will come soon. We trust they will use them judiciously.

“We thank them for their services. As you can see, from all indices, Kwara State is still one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, by independent observation.”

AbdulRazaq enjoined the people of the state to always support the security agencies by giving them useful information that could assist in averting or combating crimes.

“My message to Kwarans is to always tell the security agencies anything they see. Active intelligence gathering is the most important thing to nip things in the bud and make sure they don’t degenerate,” he added.

Responding, the state Commissioner for Police, Adekimi Ojo, said the governor’s intervention was another in its series, noting that the new vehicles would strengthen their operational capacity.

“This is one of the many (good) things the Executive Governor has been doing for the Police, apart from paying special allowance to those on special duties, which is assisting in making our jobs easier..

“This particular gesture will assist in bridging some gaps that we currently have, especially in hard to reach places. So, we thank the Governor for this great job. We are promising the state and the Executive Governor that we are going to make good use of the vehicles.

“The security system has improved but we are going to double our efforts to achieve greater success,” he added.