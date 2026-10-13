100 Candidates to Vie for National Assembly Seats in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has said 100 National Assembly candidates have been registered by the commission to contest for seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives in the 2027 general election in the state.

In a final list of Senate and House of Representatives candidates signed by the Secretary of the INEC, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, which was made available to newsmen in Ilorin yesterday, the commission said 35 candidates will be jostling for three available Senate seats in Kwara state.

THISDAY investigations revealed that there are 11 candidates each from Kwara North and South districts and 13 candidates from Kwara Central district.

Among the leading Senatorial candidates are the incumbent governor of the state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who is contesting under the ruling APC and the incumbent holder of the office, Senator Saliu Mustapha, formerly of the APC and now contesting under the opposition PDP.

The 13 political parties contesting in the Kwara senatorial elections are: A, AA, ADP, APP, ADC, APC, APM, LP, NRM, NNDP, NDC, PDP, and the SDP.

It was further gathered that seven of the senatorial candidates are females: They are 47 years old Temako Naomi of the ADP, 36 years old Ibrahim Ramat of the APP, 38 years old Owolabi Felicia of the APM, all from Kwara North.

Others are 43 years old Adesola Kehinde of the AA, 59 years old Abdulahi Risikat Motunrayo of the ADC and 56 years old Abdulkareem-Adisa Maryam Ayoola-Fadekemi of the LP, all from the Kwara Central.

The 47 years old Anifowose Grace of the SDP from the Kwara South completes the female senatorial candidates in the state.

The oldest among the Kwara senatorial candidates is 72 years old Iyiola Oyedepo of the ADC, while the youngest is the 36 years old Ibrahim Ramat of the APP.

A total number of 65 candidates from 12 different political parties are contesting for the six slots of the House of Representatives seat in the Baruten/Kaiama (9), Edu/Moro/Pategi (12), Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke Ero (9), Ilorin East/Ilorin South (12), Ilorin West/Asa (11) Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun (12) federal constituencies.