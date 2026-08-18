Umahi Urges Federal Controllers to Take Ownership of Projects

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has charged Federal Controllers of Works across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to put the interests of Nigerians first and take ownership of projects under their supervision.

Umahi gave the charge at the ministry’s monthly meeting with the Federal Controllers of Works held at its headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, a statement by his spokesman, Francis Nwaze stated.

The meeting serves as a platform for reviewing the progress of federal road projects, addressing challenges and strengthening supervision and accountability in project delivery.

He urged the controllers to take a keen interest in construction and make continuous learning a priority, stressing that effective supervision required both professional knowledge and practical understanding of activities at project sites.

Umahi encouraged the controllers to spend more time at project sites, understand the realities of construction and remain close to communities directly affected by the projects under their supervision.

He said public service was more meaningful when driven by genuine passion for the people, urging the controllers to approach their responsibilities with dedication.

Reflecting on his tenure as governor of Ebonyi State, Umahi said his achievements in office were driven by his faith, commitment to the people and strong sense of responsibility.

He told the controllers that placing the people at the centre of their responsibilities amounted to putting God first, adding that genuine commitment to public service would bring fulfilment.

“When you put the people first, you are putting God first. You will enjoy your job. You will be happy with the job. As you are putting God and the people first, you are creating an everlasting blessing for your family,” he said.