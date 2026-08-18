Airtel Launches Starlink Mobile in Africa

Kayode Tokede

Airtel Africa and Starlink have launched satellite-to-mobile service in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), marking the first commercial deployment in Africa.

The service enables Airtel customers with compatible smartphones to access connectivity in non-terrestrial areas wherever they can see the sky.

Starlink, the world’s largest satellite-to-mobile constellation with 650 launched satellites, enables light-data apps, including WhatsApp messaging, as well as SMS. Customers do not require specialised equipment or a separate device to access the service.

Speaking on the launch, Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar, commented: “The first-ever commercial launch of Starlink Mobile in Africa is a significant milestone for Airtel Africa through our partnership with SpaceX. By combining Airtel’s terrestrial network with Starlink’s satellite technology, we are extending essential connectivity beyond the limits of conventional mobile infrastructure.

“The DRC is leading this important development, and the experience gained here will support the progressive expansion of the service across our markets, subject to country-specific regulatory approvals.”