NNPC Limited/FIRST E&P JV to Scale Proven Social Impact Across Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

The NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) has launched ‘Impact FIRST: Heritage’, a new multi-year grant programme designed to provide sustained funding and long-term partnership support to outstanding Nigerian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have demonstrated exceptional impact, accountability, and governance.

The inaugural Impact FIRST: Heritage Grant Presentation Ceremony was held in Ikoyi, Lagos, bringing together representatives of the NNPC Limited/FIRST E&P JV, beneficiary organisations, development stakeholders, and members of the media to mark a new chapter in the JV’s commitment to sustainable social investment.

Impact FIRST: Heritage builds on the success of the flagship Impact FIRST grant programme, which was launched in 2024 to support innovative and impactful NGOs addressing critical social challenges across Nigeria. Since inception, the programme has provided support to 15 NGOs whose interventions have positively impacted more than 20,000 beneficiaries across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Emmanuel Etomi, Executive Director, Corporate Services, FIRST E&P, described Impact FIRST: Heritage as an important evolution of the Joint Venture’s social investment journey. “Today, we celebrate five exceptional organisations whose work continue to improve lives, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for some of Nigeria’s most vulnerable and underserved populations. By providing long-term support to organisations that have already demonstrated strong performance and measurable results, we are helping them scale their impact, strengthen their capacity, and create even greater value for the communities they serve.” he said

In his address, Mr. Olanrewaju Igandan, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), who was represented by Usman Mohammed-Bello, Advisor, Community Relations, NUIMS at the event said the transition from an annual, corporate giving programme to a multi-year grant framework reflects a mature, strategic approach to social investment that aligns with the imperatives of sustainable development. Whilst appreciating FIRST E&P for what he termed a “forward looking initiative”, he further pledged NUIMS commitment to sustaining the collaborative journey towards impactful social value creation that aligns with national development priorities.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiary organisations, Pascal Achunine, Executive Director of the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), expressed appreciation to the NNPC Limited/FIRST E&P JV for the support and confidence reposed in the selected organisations. He remarked that, “this investment represents more than funding. It is a vote of confidence in the work being done by organisations across the social sector to improve lives and strengthen communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our impact and extend our reach to even more beneficiaries.”