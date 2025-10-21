  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

NNPC Mentors 150 Final-year Students in Unilag 

To empower Nigeria’s next generation of female professionals, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Shell Production Sharing Contract (PSC), together with Ascent Club and the University of Lagos, have hosted the inaugural career clinic: ‘Career Readiness Skills for the Real World’. 

The event welcomed 150 final-year female students for a day of mentorship, career guidance, and direct engagement with industry leaders, the NNPC said in a statement.

Head, Business Services, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Nkechi Anaedobe,  in her keynote speech, noted that the event provided a golden opportunity to pay forward the mentorship which helped her grow in her career. 

She reiterated that mentoring does a lot for the individual and the company, and society. “It is a tool that is never too late to learn to use, and I am glad I was able to contribute to this while soaking up even more,” she added.

“The event is a testament to the joys and impact of collaboration with a clear view of what good looks like,” she stressed.

Throughout the day, NNPC said that students participated in sessions led by professionals from NNPC Limited, SNEPCo, and a host of other experts from various fields covering topics such as employability skills, personal branding, leadership development, and long-term mentorship. 

