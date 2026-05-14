PDP Begins Screening of Presidential, Governorship Aspirants

The Abdulraman Mohammed-led National Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to commence screening of its presidential and governorship aspirants for the 2027 general election.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, on behalf of the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, in Abuja on Thursday.

While the governorship aspirants’ screening holds at noon on Thursday at the PDP National Secretariat Annex, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, that of the presidential aspirants will begin at 2 p.m. at the same venue.

According to the statement, the presidential aspirants’ screening committee is chaired by former Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, with Hassan Sokodobo as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are: ⁠Alhaji Abba Isawa, ⁠Senator George Sekibo, ⁠Sodipo Semiu, Mrs Chinelo Chidebelu,⁠ Nasiru Mohammed, ⁠Senator Zainab Kure and ⁠Lindsey Sora.

The statement named the chairman of the governorship aspirants’ screening committee as a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, while George Ariolu will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are: ⁠Dr Ibrahim Umar, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Tajudeen Yusuf, ⁠Dr Abdulganiyu Oloyin, Babangida Modibbo, ⁠Alhaji Buba Biri, Olaniyi Ogungbuji, Mike Ahumibe, Gabriel Igboko, ⁠Pastor Tony Effiong and ⁠Mrs Precious Ojelabi.

The Tanimu Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP had, on Wednesday, extended the deadline for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2027 general election.

The interim NWC, in a public notice jointly signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, and the National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Shan, extended the purchase of forms for all offices to May 15.

It also extended the final date for returning completed forms to May 18, while screening of aspirants is scheduled to take place on May 19.

The interim NWC said that the decision followed appeals from various stakeholders and aspirants across the federation.

It, however, stated that aspirants vying for National and State Assembly positions are to be screened in their respective states, while governorship and presidential aspirants will undergo their own screening in Abuja.

According to the interim NWC, all other activities previously announced remain unchanged. (NAN)